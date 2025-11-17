 Uttar Pradesh News: 'BSP Would Have Won More Seats In Bihar Polls If Elections Were Free And Fair,' Says BSP Supremo Mayawati
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: 'BSP Would Have Won More Seats In Bihar Polls If Elections Were Free And Fair,' Says BSP Supremo Mayawati

Uttar Pradesh News: 'BSP Would Have Won More Seats In Bihar Polls If Elections Were Free And Fair,' Says BSP Supremo Mayawati

BSP national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati said on Sunday that the Bahujan Samaj Party would have won more seats in the Bihar Assembly elections had the polls been conducted in a completely free and fair manner.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 05:25 AM IST
article-image
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati | PTI

Lucknow, Nov 16: BSP national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati said on Sunday that the Bahujan Samaj Party would have won more seats in the Bihar Assembly elections had the polls been conducted in a completely free and fair manner.

She stated that the results should not discourage party workers and asked them to continue strengthening the organisation with greater preparation.

BSP Candidate’s Victory Praised

Mayawati congratulated Satish Kumar Singh Yadav, the BSP candidate who won from the Ramgarh seat in Kaimur district, and thanked party workers for standing firm during the counting process.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Vintage Car & Bike Rally Draws Huge Crowds In Lucknow; 1923 Baby Austin, Pre-WW BSA Motorcycle Steal Show
Uttar Pradesh News: Vintage Car & Bike Rally Draws Huge Crowds In Lucknow; 1923 Baby Austin, Pre-WW BSA Motorcycle Steal Show
Uttar Pradesh News: 'BSP Would Have Won More Seats In Bihar Polls If Elections Were Free And Fair,' Says BSP Supremo Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh News: 'BSP Would Have Won More Seats In Bihar Polls If Elections Were Free And Fair,' Says BSP Supremo Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh SIR: Special Intensive Revision Adds Maternal Home Details To Track Duplicate Voters Across State
Uttar Pradesh SIR: Special Intensive Revision Adds Maternal Home Details To Track Duplicate Voters Across State
Bombay HC Flags ‘Dichotomy’ In NEET-UG 2025 Admissions, Allows Pune Medical Aspirant To Amend Plea Against CET Cell Rule
Bombay HC Flags ‘Dichotomy’ In NEET-UG 2025 Admissions, Allows Pune Medical Aspirant To Amend Plea Against CET Cell Rule

She alleged that repeated recounting attempts by the administration and rival parties were aimed at defeating the BSP candidate, but the persistence of party workers prevented the plan from succeeding.

Strong Fights by Other BSP Candidates

She added that BSP candidates in other seats had also put up strong fights but narrowly missed victory. Mayawati urged the cadre to keep working to strengthen the party’s presence in Bihar and uphold the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram.

To maintain momentum after the Bihar polls, the BSP is preparing to hold a rally in Noida on 6 December, marking the death anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar. Senior party officials have begun coordination, collecting details from districts for mobilisation.

Also Watch:

Read Also
'Would Win More Seats If Bihar Elections Were Free & Fair': BSP Chief Mayawati After Win In Ramgarh...
article-image

Upcoming Noida Rally on Ambedkar Jayanti

Western UP workers and supporters are expected to attend, and Akash Anand will join Mayawati at the event.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Vintage Car & Bike Rally Draws Huge Crowds In Lucknow; 1923 Baby Austin, Pre-WW...

Uttar Pradesh News: Vintage Car & Bike Rally Draws Huge Crowds In Lucknow; 1923 Baby Austin, Pre-WW...

Uttar Pradesh News: 'BSP Would Have Won More Seats In Bihar Polls If Elections Were Free And Fair,'...

Uttar Pradesh News: 'BSP Would Have Won More Seats In Bihar Polls If Elections Were Free And Fair,'...

Uttar Pradesh SIR: Special Intensive Revision Adds Maternal Home Details To Track Duplicate Voters...

Uttar Pradesh SIR: Special Intensive Revision Adds Maternal Home Details To Track Duplicate Voters...

Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against Shahi Jama Masjid Committee Members For Misbehaving With ASI...

Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against Shahi Jama Masjid Committee Members For Misbehaving With ASI...

UP: 15 Feared Trapped, One Dead As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra, Rescue Operations Underway;...

UP: 15 Feared Trapped, One Dead As Stone Mine Collapses In Sonbhadra, Rescue Operations Underway;...