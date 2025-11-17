Uttar Pradesh News: 'BSP Would Have Won More Seats In Bihar Polls If Elections Were Free And Fair,' Says BSP Supremo Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati | PTI

Lucknow, Nov 16: BSP national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati said on Sunday that the Bahujan Samaj Party would have won more seats in the Bihar Assembly elections had the polls been conducted in a completely free and fair manner.

She stated that the results should not discourage party workers and asked them to continue strengthening the organisation with greater preparation.

BSP Candidate’s Victory Praised

Mayawati congratulated Satish Kumar Singh Yadav, the BSP candidate who won from the Ramgarh seat in Kaimur district, and thanked party workers for standing firm during the counting process.

She alleged that repeated recounting attempts by the administration and rival parties were aimed at defeating the BSP candidate, but the persistence of party workers prevented the plan from succeeding.

Strong Fights by Other BSP Candidates

She added that BSP candidates in other seats had also put up strong fights but narrowly missed victory. Mayawati urged the cadre to keep working to strengthen the party’s presence in Bihar and uphold the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram.

To maintain momentum after the Bihar polls, the BSP is preparing to hold a rally in Noida on 6 December, marking the death anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar. Senior party officials have begun coordination, collecting details from districts for mobilisation.

Upcoming Noida Rally on Ambedkar Jayanti

Western UP workers and supporters are expected to attend, and Akash Anand will join Mayawati at the event.