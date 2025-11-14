 Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad High Court Raps Govt Over Delays In Viscera Reports, Calls Lapse ‘Disturbing’
The Allahabad High Court has expressed strong concern over delays in providing viscera examination reports to investigating officers, terming it a serious lapse that weakens criminal investigations. The court ordered the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and the Director General of Medical Health to ensure that viscera reports are made available on time.

Updated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 07:08 AM IST
Allahabad High Court flags systemic delays in forensic viscera reports, calls issue “disturbing” | File Photo

The Allahabad High Court has expressed strong concern over delays in providing viscera examination reports to investigating officers, terming it a serious lapse that weakens criminal investigations. The court ordered the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and the Director General of Medical Health to ensure that viscera reports are made available on time.

Justice Samit Gopal passed the order while rejecting the bail plea of Ramratan, a Farrukhabad resident accused in a dowry death case. The court observed that forensic labs were taking months to send viscera results, leading to incomplete investigations and premature filing of charge sheets.

The bench cited a case in which the viscera was sent to the Jhansi laboratory in February 2024, prepared by September, but not received by the investigating officer until February 2025, long after the charge sheet had already been filed. The judge called this delay “disturbing,” noting that it undermines the purpose of forensic science in determining the cause of death.

The High Court directed the state’s top officials to devise an efficient mechanism ensuring that such vital forensic evidence reaches the police promptly. The Registrar (Compliance) has been asked to circulate the court’s directive to concerned departments within a week.

