Uttar Pradesh: Meerut Headmistress Pushpa Yadav Transforms Government School Through Education And Women’s Empowerment

Pushpa Yadav, headmistress of Rajpura Primary School in Meerut, has improved learning facilities and extracurricular opportunities for around 150 students through dedicated efforts and government support | File Photo

Meerut, October 12, 2026: Amid the worship of the nine forms of Maa Durga during Navratri, there is also an opportunity to pay tribute to the form of strength that works to transform society without seeking attention. While Maa Durga symbolises creation, courage and determination, Pushpa Yadav, headmistress of Rajpura Primary School in Rajpura block of Meerut, brings these values to life in the temple of education. She has shown that, with determination as strong as Maa Durga's, a government school can also become a battlefield to destroy the demon of illiteracy. Through hard work, dedication and firm resolve, government schools can also become centres that give new wings to children's dreams.

With support from the Yogi government's Operation Kayakalp and her own efforts, Pushpa Yadav has transformed the school and provided village children with quality education and a better academic environment. Here, alongside their studies, children also nurture their talents through activities such as sports, yoga, art, music and English conversation.

Transforming Government Education

Pushpa Yadav, whose mission is to provide rural children with better education and modern facilities, explains that, alongside making effective use of the facilities provided under Operation Kayakalp, she has also contributed personal resources to improve the school.

She has given special attention to cleanliness, better furniture and creating an environment conducive to learning. Her endeavour is to ensure that children in villages also receive the quality educational opportunities for which parents often turn to private schools.

Efforts are being made to help children become proficient in English conversation so that their confidence grows. Activity-based teaching is making learning more interesting. Children also get opportunities to participate in art, music and environmental activities. The school also organises various events to encourage meritorious students.

Sports And Holistic Development

Through a better academic environment and improved facilities, the school is becoming a centre for nurturing children's talents. Currently, around 150 children study here.

Pushpa says that physical activities, alongside studies, are essential for children's all-round development. With this approach, the school has provided facilities for indoor and outdoor games. Sports help develop discipline, cooperation and team spirit among children. Arrangements have also been made for yoga practice during the morning assembly.

This is helping children develop concentration and awareness of a healthy lifestyle. Activities such as art and music nurture their creativity. In this way, the school gives equal attention to children's mental and physical development.

Library Encourages Reading Habits

The school has established a library to develop a reading habit among children. Family members and friends of Pushpa Yadav also contribute by donating books in their personal capacity. These books give children opportunities to learn about science, history, geography, different religions and the biographies of great personalities. This expands students' knowledge beyond the curriculum and develops their curiosity to learn new things.

Strengthening Parent-Teacher Coordination

Better coordination between parents and teachers is important for children's education. Keeping this in mind, Pushpa Yadav has introduced regular parent-teacher meetings, or PTMs, at the school. During these meetings, parents receive information about their children's studies and progress.

Teachers can also understand children's needs and problems and work towards resolving them. Regular communication strengthens coordination between the school and families and increases parental participation in children's education.

Building Environmental Awareness

The school has developed a children's garden to promote environmental awareness. Through this initiative, children are taught the importance of nature and environmental conservation. It also emphasises cleanliness, moral education and good habits so students can become responsible citizens.

Pushpa Yadav's initiative shows that effective use of government schemes, personal effort and dedication to children can transform a school's environment. Pushpa Yadav's work also reflects the message of Maa Durga's strength and determination during Navratri. Her initiative shows how a dedicated teacher's resolve can illuminate the future not only of a school but of society as a whole.