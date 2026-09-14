Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Liquor Shop Salesman Removed After Alleged Sale Of Alcohol To Minor, ₹30,000 Penalty Imposed | X

Lucknow, September 14: The Yogi Government is taking firm and proactive steps to protect youth and minors from falling into the trap of substance abuse. The government’s policy extends beyond curbing illicit and spurious liquor; it also places special emphasis on preventing access to alcohol by underage individuals. Reinforcing its zero-tolerance approach, the Excise Department acted swiftly after a video related to the alleged sale of liquor to a minor in Lucknow surfaced on social media. The prompt action sent a clear message that violations of established norms will not be tolerated at any level.

After the video was circulated on social media platform X and other channels, the government took cognizance of the matter and directed officials to conduct an inquiry and initiate strict action against those responsible. Acting on these directions, the District Excise Officer, Lucknow, conducted an investigation on September 11. The inquiry found that the video pertained to an altercation involving a salesman at a composite liquor shop located in Shubhauli under Vikas Nagar police station limits. Allegations were made in the video that liquor had been sold to a minor by the salesman.

During the investigation, the conduct of the salesman was found to be inappropriate. Consequently, he was removed from service with immediate effect. In addition, action was taken against the concerned composite liquor shop in accordance with the prescribed rules, and a penalty of Rs 30,000 was imposed. The speed with which action was taken after the video surfaced underlines the government’s commitment to preventing the sale of alcohol to minors and ensuring that any negligence in this regard is dealt with firmly.

Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal has directed officials to maintain continuous monitoring and vigilance in their respective jurisdictions. He warned that any recurrence of such incidents would invite stringent action against those found responsible. The Minister stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and through transparent policy measures, Uttar Pradesh has not witnessed a single reported case of illicit or spurious liquor sale for more than four and a half years. He added that the Excise Department has emerged as a model for other states across the country and that preserving this reputation remains a collective responsibility.