Uttar Pradesh: LDA Landowners Praise Transparent Compensation Process For Varun Vihar, Naimish Nagar Schemes | X - myogiadityanath

Lucknow, September 24: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated on Thursday in the bhoomi pujan ceremony for the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA)’s Varun Vihar and Naimish Nagar schemes. During the event, farmers who provided land for the schemes and beneficiary families praised the Yogi government's working style. The farmers said unanimously that they received compensation for their land transparently and invested the amount in purchasing land elsewhere, constructing houses, and their children's education.

Muleshwar Singh of village Dona said his land was acquired under the Varun Vihar scheme, with his consent. With the compensation he received, he purchased land in different places.

Ramdei of village Rewari expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that her land was included in the scheme, and she received good compensation. Thanking the Chief Minister, she said she was happy with the government.

Farmer Kamlesh Kumar of village Dona said that he gave his one-hectare land to the LDA with consent under the Varun Vihar scheme. In return, he received compensation of Rs 2 crore 80 lakh. He said he used this amount to buy land in Unnao district and build his house. Kamlesh Kumar said that the Chief Minister’s scheme is also bringing development to his area and village. He thanked the Chief Minister for this.

Sushma Singh, a resident of Bakshi Ka Talab, said that her land located in Kamalabad was given to the LDA under the Naimish Nagar scheme. She said she received Rs 2 crore 90 lakh in compensation transparently. She expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Namra Fatima recently passed Class 12 and is preparing for NEET. She said the LDA gave her land in village Saidapur, under Naimish Nagar. She received Rs 70 lakh 58 thousand in a lump-sum payment through DD. Namra Fatima said that with this amount, which she received without any difficulty, she has purchased land and that the money will be useful for her medical studies in the future. She said that the scheme will expand employment and residential facilities in the area and accelerate its development.

Om Prakash Awasthi of Bakshi Ka Talab gave more than around one and a half bighas of his land under the Naimish Nagar scheme, in return for which he received Rs 1 crore 96 lakh. He said he did not have to make repeated visits to offices to receive compensation.

Om Prakash Awasthi said that around 15 days after filling out the consent letter, he was called over the phone for registration, following which he received the amount through DD. The money reached his bank account the next day.

He said that with the compensation, he purchased 16 bighas of land on Biswan Road in Sitapur and deposited the remaining money in the bank.

Expressing his respect for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said that the government’s process allowed him to make better use of his land. He thanked the Chief Minister.