Uttar Pradesh: Kisan Karwan 2.0 Begins In Gorakhpur, Over 1,300 Farmers Discuss Agriculture Technology & Innovation | File Photo

Gorakhpur, September 16: Kisan Karwan 2.0 has been launched with the support of the Yogi government and Kisan Tak with the objective of strengthening dialogue with farmers and bringing issues related to the agricultural sector to the forefront in Uttar Pradesh.

The first Kisan Mahasammelan was organised on Wednesday at Yogiraj Gambhir Nath Auditorium in Gorakhpur. Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi attended the programme as the chief guest, while Commissioner of Gorakhpur Division Indra Vikram Singh participated as the guest of honour.

More than 1,300 farmers participated in the programme. Three panel discussions were organised on Kala Namak rice, sugarcane cultivation and agricultural technology. Experts, scientists and progressive farmers shared their views on new opportunities and technologies in agriculture. Folk singer Manoj Mihir performed to welcome the farmers, while magician Salman entertained the audience with magic performances.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi provided information about various schemes and initiatives being implemented for the development of the agricultural sector in the state. During the programme, 10 Krishi Veers selected from different districts were honoured with certificates of appreciation and mementoes. Those honoured included Deepak Kushwaha, Avinash Kumar, Lalji Kushwaha, Malti Devi, Vedvyas Singh, Jai Singh Kushwaha, Colonel K.C. Mishra, Agya Ram Verma, Raju Singh and Seema Gupta (Drone Didi, Deoria). A sugarcane variety has been released in the name of Agya Ram Verma. Raju Singh is associated with FPOs and honey production.

On this occasion, a 20-member Kisan Parishad was also constituted. The council includes Harishankar Rai, Sanjay Singh, Nandlal Chauhan, Ajit Srivastava, Mandhata Singh, Raj Mangal Chaudhary, Vivek Singh Bunty, Indu Srivastava, Virendra Chaurasia, Shatrughan Chand, Ram Chet Chaudhary, Ram Ratan Singh, Rakesh Mall, Dharmendra Singh, Sanjay Nayak, Pushpa Devi, Avinash Kumar, Dharmendra Pandey, Jaiprakash Narayan and Subhash Chandra Singh. The next programme of Kisan Karwan 2.0 will be organised in Jhansi on September 24. Farmers and agricultural experts from the Bundelkhand region will participate in the event.