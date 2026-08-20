Uttar Pradesh-Japan: A Reliable Partnership For Long-Term Development | File photo

With the beginning of the UP-Japan Investment Meet in New Delhi, a new chapter has opened for Uttar Pradesh, one in which the state is set to establish a distinct identity in the global economy. The roundtable meeting with CEOs of leading companies and business leaders marks the first session of this chapter, bringing together the industrial expertise, technological capabilities and tradition of quality production of Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture with Uttar Pradesh’s vast market potential, young human resources and investment-friendly environment, which are emerging as complementary strengths. In his address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s observation that if Japan is the 'Land of the Rising Sun,' Uttar Pradesh is the 'Land of the Suryavansh,' is essentially an attempt to transform geographical identities into a cultural and civilisational relationship. With this Investment Meet, Uttar Pradesh and Japan have embarked on a long-term and reliable development partnership, whose positive results are likely to become visible in the days ahead.

The relationship between India and Japan has always rested on deep trust, but its expansion to Uttar Pradesh has now given it an added dimension of strength. It is also an international recognition of Uttar Pradesh’s development model. Over the past one-and-a-half years, the dialogue and coordination between Uttar Pradesh and Japan have steadily deepened, culminating now in concrete plans for investment, technology and a shared future. When a state earns trust, its reputation travels far and wide. It was this trust that drew Japan’s attention towards Uttar Pradesh, leading the Governor of Yamanashi himself to visit the state in November-December 2024. This visit was not limited to a routine courtesy call. The arrival of the top administrative representative of a foreign prefecture in Uttar Pradesh and his close assessment of the state’s potential carried with it immense possibilities.

Subsequently, in February 2026, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself travelled to Japan and Yamanashi with a large delegation and presented the state’s achievements and resources before investors there. The success of the Japan visit can be gauged from the fact that Japanese investors submitted MoUs worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Now, as part of the same process, more than 200 investors, leading industrialists, CEOs and business leaders have arrived in Delhi under the leadership of Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki, and they will visit Uttar Pradesh. This is evidence of the institutional relationship that the Yogi government has built on the foundation of trust. This trust is not confined to any single sector. Japan’s technological prowess in automobiles, robotics, hydrogen energy and the broader manufacturing sector will converge with Uttar Pradesh’s industrial ambitions.

A decade ago, the people of Uttar Pradesh could hardly have imagined that entrepreneurs from a developed country like Japan would be enthusiastic about coming to invest here. During previous governments, disorder and indifference towards infrastructure development had earned the state the tag of a 'BIMARU' state. But under the Yogi government, Uttar Pradesh has carved out a distinct identity for itself. Strong law and order, serious efforts towards ease of doing business, the transformation of basic infrastructure and policy stability have enhanced the image of the entire state, while investors have also begun to see its potential. Once a state earns credibility, even the world’s most cautious investors begin to move towards it. To understand where Uttar Pradesh stands today in terms of industrial progress, one example is enough: 55 percent of the country’s mobile phones and nearly 60 percent of its electronic components are being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh. Cooperation with Japan will provide further momentum in this direction. It can be said that the state’s development narrative is no longer merely a matter of domestic politics; it has now become part of the global investment landscape, shaped under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Over the past few years, Uttar Pradesh has seriously prepared itself as an investment-friendly state. The state has a land bank of 75,000 acres and 36 sector-specific policies, providing every kind of industry with a clear, transparent and predictable policy framework. For any foreign investor, one of the biggest concerns is ensuring that there is no uncertainty regarding land and policy. Uttar Pradesh has transformed this uncertainty into a systematic plan capable of attracting entrepreneurs. This is the first time that a Japanese delegation has come to India on such a large scale from an investment perspective, and its destination is Uttar Pradesh. The reason is that Uttar Pradesh has the country’s largest young population, scale, skills and a government that is working with the momentum of a double-engine government. If Japan’s technology and discipline are combined with the energy of Uttar Pradesh’s young workforce and the administrative speed of its government, it can create a civilisational partnership in which one side contributes its experience and technology while the other contributes its energy, aspirations and momentum. In the years to come, when we look at the industrial map of Uttar Pradesh, this partnership between Japan and UP will emerge as one of the strongest foundations of the state’s long-term development journey.