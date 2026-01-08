Uttar Pradesh Govt Transfers 20 IPS Officers; Amit Verma Removed From Lucknow Commissionerate, Aparna Kumar Appointed Joint CP

Uttar Pradesh government announces the transfer of 20 IPS officers as part of a major administrative reshuffle affecting key policing posts, including Lucknow | Representational Image

Lucknow, Jan 07: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered the transfer of 20 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, bringing significant administrative changes to the state’s policing structure.

Changes in Lucknow Police Commissionerate

As part of the reshuffle, Amit Verma has been removed from the Lucknow Police Commissionerate, while Aparna Kumar has been appointed as the new Joint Police Commissioner in the state capital. The transfer list, issued by the Home Department, aims to reorganise postings at key positions across districts and police ranges.

IG posted after return from central deputation

Senior IPS officer Kiran S, who recently returned from central deputation, has been posted as Inspector General of Police (IG), Lucknow Range. Officials said the postings were made keeping administrative requirements and field experience in mind.

Routine administrative exercise

The reshuffle affects officers at various levels, including those heading commissionerates, ranges, and district police units. Departmental sources indicated that such transfers are part of routine administrative exercises intended to ensure effective law enforcement and better coordination within the police force.

Officers directed to assume charge immediately

All transferred officers have been directed to hand over charge immediately and report to their new postings without delay. Further details regarding individual postings are expected to be released by the Home Department.