Uttar Pradesh Govt Mandates Date Stamping On Eggs From April 1 To Boost Food Safety And Transparency

UP government introduces mandatory date stamping on eggs to help consumers identify freshness and ensure food safety | Representational Image

Lucknow, March 17: In a significant step to strengthen food safety and protect consumers, the Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory to stamp every egg sold in the state with its packing date and expiry date from April 1, 2026.

New rule to ensure transparency and consumer safety

The new rule aims to prevent the sale of stale or spoiled eggs under the label of fresh produce and to bring greater transparency in the retail supply chain. Officials said the move will enable consumers to make informed choices and reduce health risks associated with consumption of expired food items.

A senior official from the Food Safety and Drug Administration said, “This decision has been taken in the interest of public health. Often, consumers are unable to distinguish between fresh and old eggs. With the stamping of packing and expiry dates, they will now have clear information before purchasing.”

Uniform implementation across all sellers

Under the new guidelines, each egg must carry a clearly visible stamp indicating its production or packing date along with the expiry date. The rule will be uniformly applicable across all districts and to all categories of sellers, including wholesalers, retailers, and street vendors.

Strict enforcement and inspections planned

The government has also warned of strict enforcement. “Any vendor found selling expired or spoiled eggs will face stringent action under the Food Safety Act. Regular inspections will be carried out to ensure compliance,” the official added.

Vendors express mixed reactions

Vendors, however, have expressed mixed reactions to the new regulation. Rizwan, an egg seller in Lucknow, said the move is good for customers but may pose practical challenges for small traders.

“Customers will definitely benefit because they can check whether the egg is fresh or not. But for small sellers like us, stamping each egg will increase workload and cost. The government should also provide some support or clear guidelines on how to implement this,” Rizwan said.

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Awareness drive to support implementation

Officials maintained that the measure will ultimately benefit both consumers and honest traders by eliminating unfair practices. They added that awareness campaigns will be carried out to educate sellers about compliance procedures before the rule comes into force.

The initiative is part of the state government’s broader push to improve food safety standards and ensure that essential food items sold in the market meet quality norms.