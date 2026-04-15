Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches ‘Jal Pakhwada’ In Schools To Turn Students Into Water Warriors

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Image

Lucknow, April 15, 2026: In a major push toward sustainable water management, the government led by Yogi Adityanath has launched an ambitious school-based conservation campaign across the state. Under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a fortnight-long ‘Jal Pakhwada’ will be observed from April 16 to 30 in all educational institutions.

Focus on student-led conservation

The initiative focuses on instilling practical water-saving habits among students, transforming awareness into action. Schools will conduct daily activities such as debates, essay writing, quizzes, and cleanliness drives for water sources.

A mandatory reporting system has been introduced, requiring institutions to upload daily updates, including participation data and visual evidence.

Monitoring and implementation

District-level monitoring will be ensured by Basic Education Officers acting as nodal authorities. Workshops involving multiple departments and daily water conservation pledges during assemblies aim to deepen community impact.

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Extending impact beyond classrooms

Additionally, water quality testing, awareness campaigns, and parent engagement programmes will extend the initiative beyond classrooms. The government envisions this campaign as a grassroots movement, encouraging long-term behavioural change and making water conservation a shared public responsibility.