Uttar Pradesh Government Appoints 1,228 Nursing Officers, Boosts Healthcare And Employment Opportunities

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: Yogi government is continuously taking concrete and forward-looking steps to strengthen healthcare services and medical education. In this direction, the government will distribute appointment letters to 1,228 newly selected nursing officers on Sunday.

Out of these, 492 candidates will receive their appointment letters from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a program organized at the Lok Bhavan auditorium, while the remaining candidates will be handed their appointment letters by public representatives during a live program across 13 government medical colleges and 2 institutions.

It is worth noting that Yogi government has decided to provide government jobs to 1.5 lakh youth in the state this year. In line with this, recruitment processes are underway in several departments, while preparations are in the final stages for issuing recruitment notifications in others.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Amit Kumar Ghosh stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that vacant posts in the department be filled to ensure maximum employment opportunities for youth.

Accordingly, the Medical Education Department had initiated recruitment for vacant posts of nursing officers in 13 government medical colleges and 2 medical institutions. The recruitment process for 1,228 nursing officers has now been completed by the Public Service Commission, Prayagraj. The government will distribute appointment letters to all selected candidates on Sunday.

Secretary and Director General of the Medical Education and Training Department, Dr. Sarika Mohan, informed that the recruitment process for 1,228 nursing officers has been completed for 13 government medical colleges located in Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Kannauj, Azamgarh, Jalaun, Saharanpur, Banda, and Badaun, along with two institutions - JK Cancer Institute and Heart Institute, Kanpur. Among the selected candidates, 1,097 are women and 131 are men.

She added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hand over appointment letters to 492 candidates at the Lok Bhavan auditorium, while 736 candidates will receive their letters from public representatives during live programs organized across the respective institutions.

Yogi government has set a target of providing 1.5 lakh government jobs to youth this year. As part of this initiative, appointment letters will be distributed to 1,228 nursing officers on Sunday.

Earlier, on International Women's Day (March 8), appointment letters were distributed to 94 newly selected chief service supervisors. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board also conducted examinations for 4,543 posts of sub-inspectors and equivalent ranks. Recruitment processes are ongoing in various departments across the state.