Uttar Pradesh: Final Result For 41,424 Home Guard Posts Announced, 25.32 Lakh Candidates Had Applied

UPPRPB has released the district-wise final selection list for 41,424 Home Guard posts across Uttar Pradesh | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, October 3: Another important process has been completed in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi government towards strengthening Home Guards in the state. Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final selection result for Enrollment-2025 for 41,424 Uttar Pradesh Home Guard posts. The Board is making the district-wise list of selected candidates available on its website, uppbpb.gov.in.

25.32 Lakh Candidates Applied

For these Home Guard posts, the Board had issued an advertisement on November 18, 2025, inviting online applications. For these vacancies advertised across various districts of the state, a total of 25,32,196 candidates applied.

The Home Guards Enrollment-2025 process reached the final selection stage after passing through various stages, including application, written examination, document verification, physical standard test, and physical efficiency test. This has advanced the process of filling the sanctioned vacant posts of the Home Guard force in various districts of the state.

Written Exam Held In 74 Districts

As part of the selection process, the written examination was conducted in 74 districts of the state on April 25, 26 and 27, 2026. The exam was held in a total of six shifts. As the examination was conducted in different shifts, candidates' marks were normalised as per the rules. The prescribed marks for preferential qualifications, for which candidates had submitted documents at the time of application, were then added. The Board shortlisted candidates for the subsequent process based on these marks.

Through a notification issued on June 28, 2026, the Board called a total of 1,07,221 candidates for document verification and physical standard test. This number was approximately 2.6 times the number of advertised posts. The document verification and physical standard test process was completed from July 13 to August 7, 2026. During this period, required documents of the candidates were verified and prescribed physical standards were also assessed.

Physical Efficiency Test Completed

Candidates who qualified in document verification and physical standards test were made eligible to appear in the physical efficiency test. This examination was conducted from September 15 to 26, 2026. Candidates who qualified in the physical efficiency test were included in the final selection process.

District-Wise Merit Prepared

For the final selection, the normalised score obtained in the written examination and prescribed marks awarded for preferential qualifications were added. Thereafter, the Board prepared district-wise merit in accordance with the reservation rules applicable in the state. Based on this merit, the Board prepared the list of candidates selected for 41,424 posts. Selected candidates can check their results on the Board’s official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the Board, district-wise merit of two or more candidates securing equal marks was determined as per the rules under the Uttar Pradesh State Home Guards Enrollment Guidelines prescribed in the Uttar Pradesh Government Order dated November 3, 2025. Preference was given to the older candidate and, in case of a tie, English alphabetical order of the name recorded in the High School certificate was used as the basis. Against a total of 41,424 vacant posts in 75 districts of the state, 41,424 candidates have been selected.