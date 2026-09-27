'Uttar Pradesh Emerging As AI, Semiconductor And Technology Hub': Union Minister Jitin Prasada

Jitin Prasada highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s expanding technology, manufacturing and innovation ecosystem during a session in Greater Noida | X - @JitinPrasada

Greater Noida, September 26, 2026: Uttar Pradesh will no longer remain limited to becoming a centre for electronics manufacturing but is rapidly moving towards becoming the country’s leading state in the fields of AI, semiconductors, electronics, technology and innovation.

Uttar Pradesh is progressing towards becoming the country’s next growth engine. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said this while addressing the session titled ‘UP’s Journey from Electronics Leader to AI and Semiconductor Powerhouse’.

'UP’s Journey from Electronics Leader to AI & Semiconductor Powerhouse' सत्र को संबोधित करते हुए टेक्नोलॉजी और ट्रेड के समन्वय से नए भारत के सशक्त विकास पर बात की।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के दूरदर्शी विज़न और माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी के… pic.twitter.com/ISXV1dqcYy — Jitin Prasada जितिन प्रसाद (@JitinPrasada) September 26, 2026

Technology And Investment

Jitin Prasada said, “The day is not far when Uttar Pradesh will be prominently mentioned in discussions on investment in India and across the world. The government’s objective is to make Uttar Pradesh a major hub for technology, innovation, research and manufacturing, and the necessary ecosystem for this is being developed rapidly across the state.”

The Union Minister further stated, “The transformation in Uttar Pradesh is clearly visible under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national vision and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The double-engine government, marked by better coordination between the Centre and the State, is accelerating this transformation.”

He added, “Technology and trade are two important engines of the country’s growth journey, and Uttar Pradesh can achieve new heights through them.”

Electronics Manufacturing Expansion

Jitin Prasada remarked, “The effort is no longer limited to keeping investment confined to Noida, but to creating opportunities in electronics and technology across other parts of Uttar Pradesh as well. This will directly benefit the youth of the state. Major investments such as Samsung and Yotta, along with data centres, AI labs and other technology infrastructure, reflect the new ecosystem taking shape in Uttar Pradesh. The government’s effort is to develop the entire value chain in the state, from design to semiconductor components, electronic manufacturing and exports.”

The Union Minister asserted, “India will no longer remain a country that merely assembles products. Through initiatives such as the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, the country is moving towards component manufacturing. Uttar Pradesh can play an important role in this transformation.”

He continued, “India’s design capabilities and talent are already recognised globally. The next step is to complement this strength with manufacturing capability. Manufacturing semiconductors and electronic products in Uttar Pradesh and taking them to domestic as well as global markets is an important part of this vision.”

Industry Competitiveness

Jitin Prasada conveyed a clear message to industry that government incentives and subsidies are instruments to accelerate growth, but the long-term success of industries will depend on their own competitive capabilities. The government can provide land, policies, approvals and facilities, but industries must ultimately become competitive and self-sustaining.

He stated, “The Government of Uttar Pradesh is working proactively and with good governance while understanding the needs of industry. It is essential to provide investors with a secure and stable policy environment so that they can take long-term decisions.”

AI And Youth Opportunities

The Union Minister said that Uttar Pradesh should use AI not merely for adopting technology, but for increasing productivity, efficiency and cost competitiveness. He remarked, “If an MSME reduces its costs or increases productivity through AI, that would represent the real benefit of technology.”

He emphasised the need to prepare youth as AI innovators, researchers and adopters. He also stressed stronger collaboration between research institutions, including IIT Kanpur, and industry.

The Union Minister remarked, “This is an important period of opportunity for Uttar Pradesh. Planning for the coming years must begin today so that the state’s younger generation can benefit from an ecosystem capable of establishing Uttar Pradesh as one of the country’s leading technology and manufacturing powerhouses.”

GCC expansion to grow in Lucknow and Kanpur along with Noida: Alok Kumar

GCC Expansion Beyond Noida

Principal Secretary, IT and Electronics, Uttar Pradesh, Alok Kumar said that alongside the development of the electronics and semiconductor ecosystem in the state, special focus is being placed on mobile manufacturing and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). GCCs are already present in Noida, while some GCCs have also commenced operations in Lucknow.

He stated that through the new GCC Policy and IT Policy, the objective is now to attract more GCCs not only to Noida but also to the Lucknow and Kanpur regions. Alok Kumar further said that several IT and technology companies, including IBM, are already present in Lucknow. The state’s GCC and IT policies have been strengthened in line with those of other states, and IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) have already been granted industry status.