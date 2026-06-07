Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Calls Journalism Lifeline Of Democracy At NUJ Meet In Agra

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya | File

Agra: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday described journalism as the lifeline of democracy and emphasized the crucial role of media in strengthening democratic institutions. He was addressing the National Conference of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) held in Agra.

The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a tree plantation drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign. Welcoming journalists from across the country, Maurya said journalism is not merely a profession but a powerful medium of public service and social responsibility.

Highlighting the importance of a free and impartial press, he said the media serves as the fourth pillar of democracy and plays a vital role in informing citizens, reflecting public concerns, and ensuring accountability. He noted that journalists have the responsibility to highlight both shortcomings and achievements in governance.

Maurya also spoke about India’s rapid economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the vision of “One Nation, One Election,” and the country’s progress in self-reliance, defence production, and technology.

Referring to the rise of digital platforms, he urged media professionals to maintain objectivity, factual reporting, and national interest in their work. He reiterated the Uttar Pradesh government’s commitment to democratic values and support for journalists while calling upon the media fraternity to continue contributing constructively to nation-building.