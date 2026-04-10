Uttar Pradesh Cyber Fraud: Kanpur Police Bust ‘Mini Jamtara’, Arrest 20 In ₹1.25 Crore Racket

Kanpur Police use drones to bust cyber fraud gang operating in Jamtara-style network | File Photo

Kanpur, April 10: In one of the biggest cybercrime crackdowns in recent months, Kanpur Police have busted a sophisticated fraud racket operating in the style of Jharkhand’s notorious “Jamtara” syndicates, arresting 20 accused from the Reuna area of Ghatampur.

The operation was carried out using drones and coordinated surveillance teams that tracked suspects hiding in fields and temporary shelters before launching simultaneous raids.

Fraudsters posed as officials to target victims

Police said the gang allegedly duped victims across multiple states by posing as police officers, bank representatives, and government officials.

The fraudsters reportedly made 120 to 150 calls daily, threatening targets with fake “digital arrest” claims or luring them through false promises of government schemes, housing benefits, and account verification.

Devices and fake documents recovered

During the raids, investigators recovered 16 smartphones, several keypad phones, 12 fake Aadhaar cards, SIM cards, and handwritten scripts allegedly used for scam calls.

Preliminary investigation has revealed suspicious financial transactions exceeding Rs 1.25 crore routed through nearly 40 bank accounts believed to be linked to the syndicate.

Structured network under probe

Officials said the gang had developed a structured network involving callers, account handlers, and money mule operators to transfer and withdraw fraudulent proceeds quickly. Police suspect at least 14 more members of the network remain absconding, and search operations are underway.

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Concerns over emerging cybercrime hub

The bust has raised alarm over Kanpur’s outskirts increasingly emerging as a cybercrime hotspot, with officials warning that parts of the district were beginning to resemble a new “UP Jamtara.”