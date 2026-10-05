Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Officials Of Accountability If People Return With Same Genuine Grievance | X

Lucknow, October 5: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met people who had come from distant areas during ‘Janta Darshan’ on Monday morning and listened to their problems. Assuring people of solutions, CM stated, "The administration must ensure time-bound resolution of every genuine grievance. If an aggrieved person approaches for second time with the same problem and grievance is genuine, accountability will be fixed. The satisfaction of aggrieved is government's objective. If the problem of an aggrieved person is genuine and it could not be resolved in time, it is unacceptable."

CM went up to people seated on chairs, understood their grievances, and assured them that everyone's problems would be resolved. The Chief Minister instructed the officials present at ‘Janta Darshan’ to pay close attention to each aggrieved person's problem and ensure a time-bound, transparent resolution.

During this, some people complained that their land had been forcibly encroached upon. On this, the CM instructed officials that if an influential person has usurped a poor person's land, strict legal action should be taken against him. The land must be freed from illegal or forcible encroachment. Along with getting the land freed from encroachment, those forcibly occupying it should be given a stern legal lesson. "Ensure justice for the aggrieved and punishment for the guilty."