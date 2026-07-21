Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Bahraich, Distributes Welfare Scheme Benefits And Interacts With Children | X - @myogiadityanath

Bahraich, July 21: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Bahraich on Tuesday to dedicate a series of development projects. During the visit, he also toured various departmental stalls set up at the venue.

At the stall of the Department of Child Development and Nutrition, the Chief Minister noticed several young children seated inside. He stopped to interact with them and asked that they be brought outside the stall. Speaking affectionately with the children, he asked each of them their name, school, and class. One child replied, "Anganwadi."

The Chief Minister then asked if they didn't have slippers, to which the children responded that they did. He asked if they would go to school every day, and they nodded in agreement. Smiling, the Chief Minister encouraged them, saying, "Study with dedication."

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The cheerful interaction brought smiles and laughter to everyone present, including the Chief Minister. He also distributed chocolates to all the children.

The Chief Minister applied tilak to several children and performed their Annaprashan (first rice-feeding ceremony). He also presented toys and chocolates to the children as gifts and distributed baskets filled with fruits to women.

He later visited stalls set up by various government departments, including those of the Medical and Health Department, Indian Bank, Mission Shakti, Sericulture Development, the Horticulture Department and the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission. He interacted with women displaying their products at these stalls and gathered detailed information about their initiatives.

Beneficiaries of government schemes honoured

A short film showcasing Bahraich's development was screened during the programme. The Chief Minister distributed certificates, sanction letters, cheques, keys, Ayushman cards and other benefits to beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Those who received benefits from the Chief Minister included:

1. Nandini Pandey - Ayushman Card

2. Ambreen Siddiqui - Cheque of Rs 5.4 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

3. Poonam Singh - Cheque of Rs 20 lakh for setting up a millets store under the Agriculture Department

4. Shri Krishnakant Shukla - Chief Minister Teacher Cashless Medical Card

5. Abhishek Singh - Cheque of Rs 5 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

6. Vinay Kumar - Cheque of Rs 63 lakh under the Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana

7. Phoolmati - Sanction letter under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme

8. Raghavendra Pratap Singh - Cheque of Rs 40 lakh under a Horticulture Department scheme

9. Krishnanand - Cheque of Rs 10 lakh for setting up a solar-powered flour mill

10. Ruchi Srivastava and Ankita - Cheque of over Rs 8.86 crore under the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission towards the Community Investment Fund for 495 groups and the Revolving Fund for 469 groups