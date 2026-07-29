Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Citizens To Stay Alert Against Forces Threatening India's Progress & Traditions | X

Gorakhpur, July 29: Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have called upon citizens to remain alert against those who create obstacles in the country’s journey of progress. He stated, “We all have to understand the conspiracies being hatched against India. Some forces want to destroy India’s journey of progress, Sanatan culture and tradition. If we remain unaware of anti-national conspirators who have assumed the form of Kalanemi within our own society, it will be like hitting our own foot with an axe.”

CM Yogi was addressing the concluding session of the Shri Ram Katha, which had been underway since July 23, and the Guru Purnima Mahotsav at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan of Gorakhnath Temple on Wednesday, on the sacred occasion of Guru Purnima.

After offering flowers to the portraits of Brahmaleen Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj of Gorakshpeeth and worshipping the Vyaspeeth, the Chief Minister stated, "Some people from our own society have become spokespersons for those forces in the world that are engaged in attacking Sanatan culture. If society remains alert to such forces and their spokespersons and stays prepared for its own refinement, it will remain happy. If society remains happy, no one will be able to stop the nation from moving forward on the path of prosperity."

The Chief Minister stated that India, which has been progressing rapidly for the past 12 years, will be among the world’s top three countries in the next two to three years. Naturally, those whom India has overtaken in its journey of progress may not like it. Many forces do not like India’s progress. Such forces have begun conspiring to spread instability, unrest and disorder in the country.

He stated, "12 years ago, Naxalism existed in 120 districts of the country. Today, there is not a single district with Naxalism. In such a situation, those who inspired and promoted Naxalism will not sit quietly. They will come in another form and under different, disguised names."

Referring to Kalanemi, who tried to obstruct Hanuman Ji’s path during the Ramayana period, the Chief Minister explained that everyone would have to remain cautious of the Kalanemis of the present era. We have to remain alert against those who are directly or indirectly involved in conspiracies against India. Society will have to unite and declare that we will not accept any conspiracy against the country.

The Chief Minister stated, "Whenever India is undertaking a major journey, major challenges also begin to emerge. When Shri Ram was to be crowned, he was sent into exile by creating a rift within the family. When he returned from exile and established Ram Rajya, Mata Janaki had to go into exile. During the period of the Mahabharata, when Indraprastha was at the height of its glory, the conch of the Mahabharata was sounded. Such a situation also arose during India’s golden age."

He continues by saying that during the time of the Chandragupta and Chanakya duo, India accounted for 45 percent of the world’s economy. When we become complacent, some people who believe in intrigue become active. Their effort is to disrupt the system. We must avoid becoming complacent about progress and remain alert to those who seek to disrupt the system.

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The Chief Minister stated, "Every faith and sect receives protection in the sacred stream of Sanatan. Some vipers enter it and attempt to bite it. We have to remain aware of attempts to destabilize India by attacking Sanatan culture and tradition. Not only school teachers, but every person who occupies the role of a guru will have to discharge their responsibility."

CM Yogi said, "Many people in the country have been swept away by Western influence. They will worship the demons Chand and Mund during Durga Puja. They will attempt to glorify them at JNU. They will attempt to create disruptions during the observance of Sanatan festivals. For such people, the thousands-of-years-old friendship between Shri Ram and Sugriva is a lesson. Whether Ravana or Bali, both had insulted Matrushakti and, in return, met with death. Those who insult Matrushakti and the motherland deserve strict punishment."

The Shri Ram Katha, which had been underway since July 23 on the occasion of Guru Purnima, concluded with the Aarti of the Shri Ramcharitmanas scripture placed on the Vyaspeeth. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the Aarti first. On the occasion, he also expressed his gratitude to Kathavyas Acharya Shantanu Ji Maharaj. Before the Chief Minister’s address, folk singer Rakesh Srivastava presented a melodious bhajan on the glory of the Guru.

Jal Shakti Minister of the state government Swatantra Dev Singh, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, MP Ravikishan Shukla, Chief Priest of Gorakhnath Temple Yogi Kamalnath, Mahant of Devipatan Shaktipeeth Mithileshnath, Mahant of Kalibari Ravindradas, along with several saints and seers, public representatives, educationists, eminent personalities and a large number of devotees participated in the program.