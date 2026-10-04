 Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Transfers ₹148 Crore In Scholarships, Fee Reimbursements To Over 4.60 Lakh Students
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Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Transfers ₹148 Crore In Scholarships, Fee Reimbursements To Over 4.60 Lakh Students

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transferred more than Rs 148 crore in scholarships and fee reimbursements to the bank accounts of over 4.60 lakh students from low-income families. The beneficiaries include Pre-Matric and Post-Matric students, while meritorious students were also felicitated with certificates at the Lucknow programme.

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, October 04, 2026, 12:31 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Transfers ₹148 Crore In Scholarships, Fee Reimbursements To Over 4.60 Lakh Students
CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow, October 3: On CM Yogi's instructions, more than Rs 148 crore in scholarships and fee reimbursements were transferred on Saturday into the bank accounts of more than 4.60 lakh students in Pre-Matric and Post-Matric classes.

CM Yogi Wishes Students Well

At the programme, CM personally presented certificates to several students. Thereafter, CM Yogi extended his best wishes to the students through social media. He said no student should be deprived of school education because of a lack of funds. CM wished all students a bright future.

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Posting on X, Chief Minister wrote, "No student should have to be deprived of school education due to lack of funds. Double Engine government is working with full commitment to ensure every student gets an equal opportunity to receive education and move forward. Today in Lucknow, more than Rs 148 crore in scholarships and fee reimbursement was transferred into the bank accounts of more than 4.60 lakh students from low-income families studying in Pre-Matric (Classes 9-10) and Post-Matric classes. The bank also honoured talented students by presenting them with certificates. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for a bright future to all the students."

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