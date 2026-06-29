Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath To Inaugurate ₹690 Crore Projects In Rampur, Review Development Works And Law And Order In Bareilly On Tuesday

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File

Lucknow, June 29: Rampur development push

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Rampur and Bareilly on Tuesday, June 30. As per the scheduled programme, the Chief Minister will travel directly from Moradabad to Rampur, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 102 development projects worth over ₹690 crore in the Milak and Bilaspur Assembly constituencies at Shahabad. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

Student felicitation programme

During the programme, CM Yogi will felicitate meritorious students for their outstanding performance in the 2026 High School and Intermediate Board Examinations by presenting them with awards and certificates of appreciation. He will distribute laptops to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, hand over cheques to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, and provide financial assistance to eligible family members under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana. The Chief Minister will also honour traders for their exceptional contribution to social development.

Bareilly review meeting

After the Rampur programme, the Chief Minister will proceed to Bareilly, where he will chair a meeting at the Circuit House to review pending works of the Public Works Department in the Bareilly Division and discuss the action plan for upcoming projects. He will subsequently review the district's development works and the law and order situation.