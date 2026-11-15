Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath To Attend 'Ex-Servicemen Reunion Ceremony' In Meerut On Saturday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow, November 14, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the 'Ex-Servicemen Reunion Ceremony' being organised in Meerut, the land of revolution, on Saturday. Ahead of the event, the Chief Minister wrote on his social media account 'X', "This occasion would provide an opportunity to express gratitude to the 5.19 lakh ex-servicemen of the state and their families. This vast military family, comprising nearly 15 to 20 lakh people, is a symbol of the nation's strength and glorious tradition."

The Chief Minister stated that of the nearly 60,000 personnel retiring from the armed forces every year, 10,000 to 12,000 belong to Uttar Pradesh. This reflects the state's significant contribution to national defence.

Honouring Soldiers And Their Families

For decades, previous governments kept the 'One Rank, One Pension' scheme pending. Honouring soldiers and the families of martyrs was never among their priorities. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New India accords the highest priority to the honour and empowerment of its soldiers.

Defence Self-Reliance Initiatives

The Chief Minister further wrote, "From the valour displayed by the Indian Armed Forces during 'Operation Sindoor' to the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor and BrahMos missile manufacturing in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a new hub of defence self-reliance. The double-engine government has taken concrete steps, including providing ex-gratia assistance of ₹50 lakh to the families of martyrs, government jobs to one dependent of each martyr, 20% reservation for Agniveers in the UP Police and 5% reservation in Group 'B' posts, besides providing employment to more than 31,700 ex-servicemen."

The Chief Minister reiterated that honouring soldiers, supporting the families of martyrs and ensuring the welfare of ex-servicemen constitute a national commitment.

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