Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Lodheshwar Dham Corridor, Distributes Aid To Beneficiaries | X

Lucknow, July 20: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Lodheshwar Dham and performed the abhishek of Lord Mahadev. The CM also performed the Aarti of Baba Bholenath and prayed for a happy, healthy and prosperous Uttar Pradesh. He was welcomed with Damru performances in the temple premises. The Chief Minister encouraged the local artists.

After offering prayers, the Chief Minister also inspected the under-construction corridor and, after reviewing the ongoing work, issued necessary directions to the officials.

After offering prayers, the Chief Minister reached the programme venue located in the premises behind the Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple. He performed the Annaprashan ceremony for children and affectionately interacted with them by presenting them with toys.

The CM visited the exhibition and sought information from the children about their models. He also distributed chocolates to the children. At the programme venue, the Chief Minister distributed tricycles to Divyang beneficiaries. A short film highlighting the development of Barabanki was also screened.

Beneficiaries of public welfare schemes honoured

The Chief Minister also honoured beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes.

The following beneficiaries received assistance from the CM:

• Shiv Shankar Verma - Key, certificate and a cheque of Rs 4 lakh under the Krishi Yantra scheme

• Chhaya Devi - Key, certificate and a cheque of Rs 4 lakh under the Krishi Yantra scheme

• Mohsin Mateen - Cheque of Rs 10 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Processing Enterprises Upgradation Scheme

• Mukesh Kumar - Cheque of Rs 3.10 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Processing Enterprises Upgradation Scheme

• Shanti Devi - Sewing toolkit under Vishwakarma Shram Samman

• Nitesh Verma - Cheque of Rs 5 lakh under the CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

• Mohd. Alam - Cheque of Rs 21 lakh under ODOP

• Hemkaran Mathur - Cheque of more than Rs 3.90 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

• Harshita Verma - Cheque of Rs 15 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

• Pramendra Vikram Singh - Cheque of more than Rs 11.80 lakh under the Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana

• Aarti Devi - Sanction letter under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Rural)

• Gayatri Devi - Sanction letter under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Rural)

• Aarti and Ashok Kumari Singh - Cheque of more than Rs 3.19 crore for the Community Investment Fund under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.