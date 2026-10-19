Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Performs Kanya Pujan At Gorakhnath Temple, Calls Women's Safety Govt's Top Priority | X

Gorakhpur, October 19: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, "In a society that worships Jagat Janani Maa Bhagwati, there can be no place for conduct that goes against the dignity of women. The Sanatan tradition has always accorded the highest priority to women's safety, respect, and dignity. The worship of young girls during Navratri symbolizes this very sentiment. The government has not confined this tradition to religious rituals alone, but has made women's safety, respect, and self-reliance an integral part of governance and administration. Mission Shakti Abhiyan is inspired by this very resolve." CM was speaking to journalists on Monday after performing Kanya Pujan at Gorakhnath Temple on Mahanavami during Sharadiya Navratri.

CM Yogi stated, "The ninth manifestation of Jagat Janani Maa Bhagwati bestows all siddhis. Through Kanya Pujan on Mahanavami, followers of Sanatan Dharma express their reverence for women. The traditions of Basantik and Sharadiya Navratri convey the highest respect for women. It is my good fortune to be associated with this sacred tradition of Gorakhnath Temple and to have the opportunity to worship young girls and offer them meals."

He stated, "Women's safety is among government's highest priorities. Women Help Desks have been established at every police station in the state. Separate rooms have been provided to resolve women's grievances, where women beat police officers or female officers of the sub-inspector rank listen to their concerns. The 1090 helpline is also operational to assist women."

CM Yogi stated, "Until 2017, there were approximately 10,000 women personnel in UP Police. Today, this number has increased to around 45,000. Women have been reserved 20% of seats in police recruitment. Women police personnel are making a significant contribution to creating a better security environment across the state."

He added, "Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Matru Vandana Yojana and Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam are giving new direction to women's dignity and self-reliance. Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Rs. 25,000 is being provided in different stages for a girl child's education, from birth through graduation."

CM Yogi stated, "Under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh is being provided. So far, this scheme has solemnized more than five lakh marriages. In the state, 54,000 BC Sakhis are providing banking services in Gram Panchayats. Programs such as Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi are also creating opportunities for women to move forward. Government is continuously working for the education, training and self-reliance of girls."

CM stated, "During Sharadiya Navratri, Durga Puja pandals have been set up at approximately 45,000 locations across the state. A large number of devotees are thronging Devi temples and Shaktipeeths. After the corridor at Maa Vindhyavasini Dham was constructed, the number of devotees has increased significantly. On Sunday, more than 25 lakh devotees offered prayers and had darshan. An estimated 20 to 25 lakh devotees are expected to arrive on Monday as well."

He added that large numbers of devotees were also visiting Shaktipeeth Devipatan, Maa Shakambhari Peeth in Saharanpur and Lalita Devi Shaktipeeth in Sitapur. Government and administration have made extensive arrangements to ensure the convenience, safety and smooth movement of devotees.

CM Yogi stated, "Festival of Vijayadashami will be celebrated on Tuesday. It celebrates the victory of dharma, truth, and justice over adharma, falsehood, and injustice. This festival, which commemorates the victory of Lord Shri Ram, conveys the message of freeing society from evil. Along with burning the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad, we should also resolve to eliminate evils such as drug abuse, corruption, anarchy, insecurity and terrorism."

He called upon people to expose anarchic elements attempting to weaken the nation by disrupting social unity. He stated, "Extensive preparations have been made for Ramlila performances and effigy-burning events on Vijayadashami. Instructions have been issued to ensure compliance with all prescribed standards, along with traffic management and security arrangements. Celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and fervor, but do not overlook discipline and safety."

CM extended Mahanavami greetings to the people of the state and prayed to Maa Bhagwati for everyone's happiness and prosperity. Extending advance greetings for Vijayadashami, he stated, "The festival is not merely an occasion for celebration, but also an opportunity to resolve to free society from drug abuse, corruption, anarchy and divisive tendencies."