Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee On Martyrdom Day In Lucknow | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered floral tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee at his statue in Lucknow on the nationalist leader's martyrdom day | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, June 23: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to eminent nationalist leader and founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his martyrdom day. The Chief Minister also offered floral tributes at Dr. Mookerjee’s statue located in the premises of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Civil Hospital.

भारतीय जनसंघ के संस्थापक अध्यक्ष डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी जी के बलिदान दिवस पर आज लखनऊ में उनकी प्रतिमा पर पुष्प अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि दी।



उनकी पावन स्मृतियों को नमन। pic.twitter.com/7VuGbiSVuE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 23, 2026

Leaders Pay Floral Tributes

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, state ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh and Baldev Singh Aulakh, MLA Neeraj Bora, Members of the Legislative Council Dr. Mahendra Singh, Lalji Prasad Nirmal and Avnish Singh, BJP Metropolitan President Anand Dwivedi, BJP leader Neeraj Singh and several other dignitaries also paid floral tributes to the national icon, Dr. Mookerjee.

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Tribute Through Social Media

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Dr. Mookerjee through a post on his social media platform 'X'.

In his post, the Chief Minister wrote: "Humble tributes on the martyrdom day of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder-president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, a staunch nationalist, and the proponent of the slogan, ‘One nation cannot have two constitutions, two prime ministers, and two flags.’ His supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of India will continue to ignite the flame of nationalism in the heart of every citizen forever."