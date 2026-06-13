Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects ₹150-Crore National Centre For Aging At BHU, Directs Timely Completion

CM Yogi Adityanath reviews construction progress at the National Centre for Aging at BHU, a major upcoming geriatric healthcare facility | File Photo

Varanasi, June 13: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted an on-site inspection of the under-construction 200-bed state-of-the-art National Centre for Aging being developed at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 150 crore within the Institute of Medical Sciences campus of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

During the inspection of the seven-storey ambitious project, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of construction work and directed officials of the executing agency to undertake the remaining work on a mission mode and ensure completion within the stipulated timeframe.

CM Stresses Quality And Timely Completion

Emphasising that there should be no compromise on quality, the Chief Minister instructed that all works be completed in accordance with prescribed standards and with the highest quality. He also directed BHU administration officials to regularly monitor the project and ensure quality standards are maintained throughout the construction process.

Third National Centre For Aging In India

This advanced National Centre for Aging, dedicated exclusively to senior citizens, will be the third such facility in the country and a major geriatric healthcare centre in North India. The construction work has reached its final phase.

CM Yogi Adityanath reviews construction progress at the National Centre for Aging at BHU, a major upcoming geriatric healthcare facility | File Photo

Specialised Geriatric Healthcare Facilities

The centre will operate a multi-specialty geriatric outpatient department (OPD) for elderly patients. In addition, special facilities will be available for the treatment of various age-related ailments, including a Memory Clinic and an Arthritis Clinic.

The facility will also house modular operation theatres, advanced radiology and diagnostic services, rehabilitation services, a day-care centre, intensive care unit (ICU) and private wards. Alongside clinical services, the institution will emerge as a major centre for capacity building and human resource development in the field of geriatric medicine.

CM Yogi Adityanath reviews construction progress at the National Centre for Aging at BHU, a major upcoming geriatric healthcare facility | File Photo

Academic And Research Development

Under its academic activities, doctors and nurses will be trained in the Department of Geriatric Medicine to provide specialised care for senior citizens. Along with an increase in the number of senior faculty and senior resident positions, postgraduate seats in MD Geriatric Medicine will also be expanded.

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The centre will also undertake research on age-related diseases, develop treatment protocols and formulate specialised medical guidelines for elderly patients. Once operational, the National Centre for Aging will provide lakhs of elderly patients from Purvanchal and across North India access to modern and specialist healthcare services under one roof.