Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Gramin Sainik Hospital In Mau, Hails Rural Self-Reliance Model

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @myogiadityanath

True patriotism lies in repaying the debt to one’s motherland: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Gramin Sainik Hospital in Tajopur village of Mau district

CM: The dream of Viksit Bharat will be fulfilled only when villages become self-reliant

Chief Minister describes the Tajopur model as a living example of nation-building, rural self-reliance, and the spirit of “Janani Janmabhoomishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi”

Mau, once struggling with an identity crisis, is now gaining a new identity because of these institutions: Chief Minister

Mau, May 29

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the Gramin Sainik Hospital in Tajopur village of Mau district. On this occasion, he said, "True patriotism lies in repaying the debt to one’s birthplace. Brigadier Dr. P. N. Singh, after serving in the Indian Army for 35 years and working in prestigious institutions in India and abroad, returned to his native village to undertake work that is not merely institution-building, but a mission of nation-building."

The Chief Minister said, "After years of service in the Army and other institutions, Brigadier Dr. P. N. Singh’s decision to return to his village and establish institutions such as a hospital, nursing college, pharmacy college, ITI, and Sainik Public School is a matter of inspiration for the entire country. This reflects the very spirit expressed in the ancient Indian saying, 'Janani Janmabhoomishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi'"

Referring to an episode from the life of Lord Shri Ram, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "After the victory over Lanka, when Lakshman spoke about the prosperity of the golden Lanka, Lord Ram replied, “Api Swarnamayi Lanka Na Me Lakshman Rochate, Janani Janmabhoomishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi.”

The Chief Minister said that this is the core philosophy of Indian culture. No matter how successful a person becomes, nothing can be greater than one’s birthplace and motherland.

He said, "Brigadier Dr. P. N. Singh has embodied this ideal in his own life. After serving for years in the Army Medical Corps of the Indian Army, he chose to return to his native village, Tajopur. The way he has established centers of healthcare, education, and employment in the village presents an ideal development model for rural India."

The Chief Minister said that he has known Brigadier P. N. Singh for nearly 15-16 years and had heard about his contributions to social service and nation-building for a long time. Today, he witnessed those efforts firsthand.

He said, "The Gramin Sainik Hospital established in Tajopur is not merely a hospital, but a major center for strengthening rural healthcare. Similarly, the Sainik Nursing College is offering courses such as ANM, GNM, Post Basic BSc, and BSc Nursing. Through the pharmacy college, students are being educated in D. Pharma and B. Pharma courses, while the ITI is equipping youth with technical skills and connecting them to employment opportunities."

He added, "The Sainik Public School is providing quality education to children of the region."

The Chief Minister said that these institutions are not just buildings, but strong pillars of rural self-reliance. He added, "Employment opportunities have been created here, local youth are receiving education and jobs within their own region, and the livelihoods of many families are now linked to these institutions."

He added, "Mau, which once struggled with an identity crisis, is now acquiring a new identity because of these institutions."

The Chief Minister also referred to the “Panch Pran” given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He said, "Prime Minister Modi had called upon the people of the country to ensure that when India completes 100 years of independence, it stands before the world as a developed nation. For this, every Indian must take Panch Pran. The first Pran is to take pride in our heritage. We are descendants of great personalities such as Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh, and Rani Lakshmibai. We should draw inspiration from their ideals and contribute to nation-building."

He added, "The second Pran is to completely eliminate the mentality of slavery. We must abandon every thought and tendency influenced by a colonial mindset. The third Pran is 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.' Evils such as casteism, regionalism, and untouchability have weakened the nation. Every Indian has a responsibility to stand against forces that divide society."

As the fourth Pran, the Chief Minister emphasized respect for soldiers and security forces. He said, "When soldiers stand guard in sub-zero temperatures on the icy peaks of Siachen, when they protect the borders in the scorching 50-degree heat of Rajasthan’s deserts, and when police personnel fight criminals day and night, only then are citizens able to sleep peacefully. Therefore, every Indian must hold soldiers and security forces in the highest regard."

He said, "The fifth Pran is the honest discharge of civic duties. Every individual must sincerely fulfill his or her responsibilities."

The Chief Minister said, "The dream of Viksit Bharat can only be realized through the development of villages. States can progress only when districts develop, and districts can progress only when villages like Tajopur become self-reliant."

He said, "Institutions such as the Gramin Sainik Hospital, Sainik Public School, Nursing College, Pharmacy College, and ITI form the strong foundation of an Atmanirbhar Bharat."

The Chief Minister stated that Brigadier Dr. P. N. Singh has been continuously engaged in nation-building and social service for the last one and a half decades with the mantra of 'Charaiveti-Charaiveti'.

His life is an example that true patriotism is proven through service to one’s birthplace and society.

He added, "The state government firmly stands with all such efforts and assured full support in advancing initiatives that are dedicated to excellence and national interest."

On this occasion, Minister for Urban Development and Energy A. K. Sharma, Minister Dara Singh Chauhan, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, BJP District President Ramashray Maurya, and the hospital’s founder Brigadier Dr. P. N. Singh were also present.