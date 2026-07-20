Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Honours SDRF, NDRF, PAC & Fire Personnel For Heroic Rescue Operations

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured personnel of the SDRF, PAC and Fire Services who risked their lives to protect the public. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "There is no shortage of funds for disaster management." Eight personnel who rendered exemplary service in disaster response were felicitated.

He added, "More departments would be brought into this initiative in the future. The government will also consider recognising boatmen who save lives and individuals who rescue people during human-wildlife conflict situations."

Personnel honoured by the Chief Minister

* Subhash Chandra, Head Constable, 11th Battalion, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Varanasi

(Rescued pilgrims stranded in the Saryu River in Ayodhya.)

* Shailendra Kumar, Constable, 11th Battalion, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Varanasi

(Safely evacuated civilians trapped inside a multi-storey building during a major fire incident in Lucknow.)

* Lalchandra Yadav (D Team), Team In-Charge (Inspector), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Uttar Pradesh

(Displayed courageous leadership while leading disaster management operations.)

* Narvdeshwar (D Team), Platoon Commander, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Uttar Pradesh

(Successfully executed the team leader's strategies on the ground during zero-ground rescue operations.)

* Mahendra Yadav and Ramjag Kumar, Head Constable/Constable, 32nd Battalion, PAC

(Rescued a drowning girl from the Yamuna River at Arail Ghat in Prayagraj and brought her to safety.)

* Yogendra Prasad Chaurasia, Fire Officer, Fire Services Department

(Prevented a fire at a garment manufacturing company in Noida from spreading through his prompt presence of mind.)

* Ashok Kumar, Fireman, Fire Services Department

(Safely rescued people trapped in a major fire in Aliganj, Lucknow, and displayed exceptional courage despite sustaining injuries during the operation.)