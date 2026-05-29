Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath honours Beneficiaries Of Various Schemes

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a programme organised in Mau, honoured beneficiaries of various schemes by distributing cheques, keys, laptops, approval letters and other benefits. The Chief Minister participated in the Godbharai programme for women and also performed the Annaprashan ceremony for children. A short film based on the development of Mau was also screened during the event.

Beneficiaries honoured by the Chief Minister

Ramla Devi - Cheque of Rs 38.68 lakh under the Submission of Agricultural Mechanization Scheme for a hi-tech hub for custom hiring centre

Lavangi - Certificate for the first instalment amount under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Bhagwan Sonkar - Subsidy amount for the third loan of Rs 50,000 under the PM SVANidhi Yojana

Sanju Singh - Ayushman Card

Amrita Yadav and Toyesha Chauhan (Class 10 students) - Laptops under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana

Madhubani Cluster Level Federation - Cheque of Rs 49.50 lakh for providing CIF to 33 groups (Cheque received by Shraddha Singh)

Naya Savera Cluster Level Federation - Cheque of Rs 49.50 lakh for providing CIF to 30 groups (Cheque received by Rinku Singh)

Malti - Key and approval letter under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Rural)

Sudhir - Cheque of Rs 4 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

Swaranjali - Tablet under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana

Mahesh Kumar Tripathi - Cheque of Rs 21.87 lakh under the Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana