Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Tables ₹59,019 Crore Supplementary Budget, Prioritises Infrastructure And Industry

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Govt Tables ₹59,019 Crore Supplementary Budget, Prioritises Infrastructure And Industry | ANI

Lucknow, August 4: On the second day of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly's Monsoon Session on Tuesday, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the Supplementary Budget of ₹59,019.54 crore for the financial year 2026-27. While presenting the Supplementary Demands for Grants, he stated that the total size of the proposed Supplementary Budget is ₹59,019.54 crore, which is 6.47 percent of the state's original Budget for the current financial year.

The proposed Supplementary Budget comprises revenue expenditure of ₹17,399.50 crore and capital expenditure of ₹41,620.04 crore.

The Finance Minister said, "The government's emphasis on capital expenditure is aimed at accelerating the expansion of roads, energy infrastructure, industries, healthcare facilities, rural development, and other core infrastructure, thereby strengthening the state's economy over the long term."

He said, "Through this Supplementary Budget, the Yogi Government aims to accelerate ongoing development projects, effectively implement new public welfare schemes, and further strengthen infrastructure across the state. ₹7,854.25 crore has been earmarked to meet new demands, enabling the government to effectively execute new development initiatives while also expediting existing schemes."

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Minister Narendra Kumar Kashyap says, "The supplementary budget is essential for the development of the state. Therefore, the Yogi government aims to accelerate Uttar Pradesh's development through the supplementary budget." pic.twitter.com/acpT73XYwq — IANS (@ians_india) August 4, 2026

The Finance Minister announced an allocation of ₹22,107.88 crore for the Department of Heavy and Medium Industries. The provision is expected to promote industrial investment, generate employment, and accelerate economic activity across the state.

The government has accorded high priority to the development of rural areas by allocating ₹17,942.73 crore to the Rural Development Department. The funds will be utilised for strengthening rural infrastructure, panchayat development, rural livelihoods, basic amenities, and other village development initiatives.

To further strengthen the state's power infrastructure and expand energy facilities, an additional ₹7,422.27 crore has been allocated to the Energy Department. The objective is to ensure uninterrupted power supply while improving services for both industrial and domestic consumers.

The Supplementary Budget provides ₹2,000.25 crore for the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department. The allocation will support the expansion of hospital infrastructure, strengthening of healthcare services, and improved implementation of health-related schemes.

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The government has allocated ₹1,655 crore to the Social Welfare Department to further strengthen social security schemes. Additionally, ₹1,094.40 crore has been earmarked for the Women Welfare Department to reinforce programmes related to women's empowerment, safety, and welfare.

A provision of ₹700.01 crore has been made for the Public Works Department (PWD). The allocation will be utilised to accelerate road construction, bridge projects, and other infrastructure development works.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna assured the House that Uttar Pradesh's financial position remains robust. He stated that the state's fiscal deficit is well within the prescribed limits, reflecting the government's commitment to fiscal discipline and sound financial management.

He affirmed that the government remains equally committed to maintaining fiscal balance while accelerating development.

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State Budget Crosses ₹9.71 Lakh Crore

The Uttar Pradesh Government had presented an original Budget of ₹9,12,696.35 crore for FY 2026-27, comprising ₹6,64,470.55 crore in revenue expenditure and ₹2,48,225.80 crore in capital expenditure. With the addition of the ₹59,019.54 crore Supplementary Budget, the total state Budget will increase to ₹9,71,715.89 crore. Revenue expenditure will rise to ₹6,81,870.05 crore, while capital expenditure will increase to ₹2,89,845.84 crore. This reflects the government's decision to channel a significant share of additional resources towards capital investment for infrastructure, development projects, and public welfare initiatives.

Sector-wise Distribution of the Supplementary Budget

In the Supplementary Budget for FY 2026-27, the government has allocated funds across sectors in line with developmental priorities. Of the total Supplementary Demands of approximately ₹59,019.14 crore, the largest share- ₹45,568.63 crore (around 77%) has been earmarked for economic services, underscoring the government's focus on infrastructure, industry, energy, agriculture, and overall development. In addition, ₹9,707.74 crore (around 16%) has been allocated for social services, ₹633.19 crore (around 1%) for general services, and ₹3,110.02 crore (around 6%) towards debt and borrowing-related liabilities.