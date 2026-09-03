Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Offers Sugar At Subsidised ₹52 Per Kg In Lucknow | X

Lucknow, September 3: Following the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Department of Sugar Industry and Cane Development is making sugar available to the general public at a subsidized rate of ₹52 per kilogram. Consumers can avail themselves of this facility at the Sugar Sales Centre operated by the Sugar Corporation/Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation located within the Lal Bahadur Shastri Ganna Kisan Sansthan campus. Sugar is being sold in different pack sizes. The price of a 1 kg packet is ₹52, while a 2 kg packet costs ₹102. Similarly, 5 kg and 50 kg packets are available at ₹250 and ₹2,500 respectively.

According to the department, this special sugar sale initiative will continue on all working days. Citizens can visit the sales centre between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM to purchase sugar at the prescribed rate. Necessary arrangements have been made at the centre to ensure a smooth and convenient purchasing experience for consumers.

The department stated that consumers may purchase sugar according to their daily household requirements. The Cane Development Department has appealed to residents of the state capital to make maximum use of this public welfare initiative.

The department further reiterated its commitment to providing practical relief measures for the public under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and stated that similar citizen-centric initiatives will continue in the future.