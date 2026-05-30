Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Gifts 114 Development Projects Worth ₹392 Crore To Mau

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File/PTI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday once again issued a stern warning to the mafia from the land of Mau. He said unequivocally that no mafia or criminal now has the audacity to create disturbances during festivals. He warned that anyone attempting to disrupt Ramleela, Yagya-Katha, Janmashtami, Ram Navami, Shivratri, Raksha Bandhan, or any other religious event would meet the same fate as Ravana and Kansa. He further said that anyone threatening the safety of daughters or traders would ultimately face Yamraj. Chief Minister declared that no mafia can now move around in open jeeps waving pistols and threatening any Hindu.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 114 development projects worth over Rs 392 crore at Gandhi Maidan in Mau on Friday. Referring to Mau as a land of revolutionaries, the Chief Minister paid tribute to litterateur Shyam Narayan Pandey, social reformer Swami Sahajanand Saraswati, and former Union Minister Kalpnath Rai, who gave Mau a new identity. He also mentioned former Governor Fagu Chauhan and paid homage to Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary.

Chief Minister said, "A good government brings development. Such development raises the standard of living of citizens without discrimination. Roads and bridges do not ask anyone’s caste before allowing passage. Health centres do not ask caste before providing treatment, and flood protection works do not discriminate while offering safety. When good people are elected, good governance follows. But when the wrong people are chosen, security is compromised, money meant for public development is looted, the safety of daughters and traders is endangered, and youth face an identity crisis."

Chief Minister stated, this was exactly the condition of Uttar Pradesh before 2017. He reminded people above 30-35 years of age that in 2005, riots broke out during the Bharat Milap programme and an attempt was made to burn Mau. Under political patronage, mafia elements disrupted Ramleela events and massacred innocent Hindus. He added, SP leaders used to tremble before the mafia and could not utter a word against them. The government that bowed before the mafia and rubbed its nose in front of criminals remained silent while public security was at risk. Lawlessness prevailed everywhere. Even when citizens collected donations to organise Ramleela, Ram Navami, Yagya, Janmashtami, or Shivratri programmes, efforts were made to obstruct them. Miscreants abducted daughters, and traders were forced to shut their establishments before sunset.

CM Yogi informed, "In 2014, when the people entrusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the leadership of the country, everyone witnessed a transforming India over the next 12 years. PM Modi believes there are only four castes for the government: the poor, youth, women, and farmers. If these sections progress, the country will advance rapidly and India will emerge as a major global power. While PM Modi formulated welfare schemes in Delhi, BJP-ruled states implemented them effectively, but the SP government in Uttar Pradesh between 2014 and 2017 did not allow those schemes to be implemented in the state. SP obstructed the construction of toilets, houses, ration distribution, and roads for the poor."

The Chief Minister stated, "Today more than 65 lakh poor families in the state have received houses, nearly 2.75 crore poor households have toilets, and 16 crore people are receiving free ration. He questioned SP leaders who lecture others, asking why despite ruling four times, and despite Congress ruling for nearly 50 years, they failed to deliver these basic facilities. He alleged that during Congress and SP governments, their goons used to consume the ration meant for the poor while the poor remained helpless spectators."

CM Yogi said that today nearly 10 crore people in the state are receiving free healthcare under Ayushman Bharat and the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Scheme. He added that if a farmer or sharecropper becomes a victim of any disaster, public representatives ensure that Rs 5 lakh assistance under the Chief Minister Farmer Accident Insurance Scheme reaches the affected family within 24 hours.

He added, development work in the state is progressing relentlessly, without stopping, bowing, wavering, or tiring. Efforts are being made to provide houses, water, roads, bridges, and flood protection for every poor citizen. Roads and tourism centres are being upgraded, bridges are being constructed, power projects are progressing, and an atmosphere of security prevails. Schemes are being implemented for jobs and employment for youth, self-reliance for daughters, and respect for farmers.

He said, money meant for development is being spent on development, and funds meant for the poor are reaching the poor directly. Chief Minister told citizens that the responsibility to shape and beautify the present lies with them. By supporting the double-engine government, people contributed to the success of the government under PM Modi’s leadership and guidance.

CM Yogi highlighted the importance of every vote and said, "When a religious site is revived and the Ram Mandir is constructed in Ayodhya, the spiritual merit also goes to the voters. A single vote erased the stigma of 500 years of slavery by enabling the construction of the Ram Mandir and Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The same vote also contributed to ensuring the safety of daughters and traders, eliminating mafia elements, and making the state free from curfews and riots. He stressed that the journey of development must continue uninterrupted."

He said, "Uttar Pradesh’s prestige has risen, traders no longer fear criminals after sunset, and daughters are working in offices and industries even during night shifts. Earlier, people associated with certain political parties indulged in hooliganism. Today, no one can illegally occupy poor people’s land because they know bulldozers will demolish illegal encroachments and confiscated properties will be used to build houses for the poor. Such housing projects have already been developed in Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur, and preparations are underway in other districts as well. He asserted that no one will be allowed to exploit poor farmers, harm the interests of youth, or dishonour women and daughters."

CM Yogi added, he belongs to Mau’s neighbouring region and considers Mau like his own courtyard. When he was merely a Member of Parliament, he used to rush from Gorakhpur to fight for Mau because for him it was beyond politics. Today, there is a four-lane road connecting Gorakhpur and Varanasi. Distances from Mau to Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Kashi, and Prayagraj have significantly reduced. Through the Purvanchal Expressway, people can now reach Lucknow in under three hours. He added that the sensitive government is also working to protect people from floods caused by the Saryu River.

The Chief Minister said that a proposal has been sought for the expansion of Ghosi Sugar Mill. As soon as the proposal is received, funds will be released. He assured that the government will continue taking every step in the interest of farmers.

He also informed that a medical college is being developed in Mau under the PPP model and said he would soon return to inaugurate it.

CM Yogi credited local public representatives for Mau’s development and assured that whenever funds are required for development works, the double-engine government will always stand with the people. He expressed gratitude to those who attended the programme despite adverse weather conditions and urged citizens to remain cautious amid changing weather.

He advised people to protect themselves from intense sunlight, heatwaves, and extreme heat, drink plenty of water, and avoid staying in open areas or under trees during lightning, storms, and strong winds.

Highlighting the development projects, the Chief Minister said, "Among the 38 inaugurated projects, 10 are road projects, 2 relate to bridges and culverts, 10 are linked to rural drinking water supply, 6 concern police infrastructure, and 2 each are related to Government Polytechnic institutions, Kasturba Gandhi Residential Schools for girls from poor families up to Class 12, ITIs, health, and tourism projects. Additionally, foundation stones are being laid for 76 projects worth approximately Rs 237 crore. These include 55 road projects, 3 education projects, 7 police residential and non-residential facility projects, 2 health and medical projects, 6 urban development projects, and 3 tourism projects."

Urban Development and Energy Minister A.K. Sharma, Prisons Minister Dara Singh Chauhan, Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, Madhuban MLA Ramvilas Chauhan, Legislative Council Members Vikrant Singh and Vichhe Lal Rajbhar, District Panchayat Chairman Manoj Rai, BJP District President Ramashray Maurya, former Minister Shriram Sonkar, former MLA Vijay Rajbhar, and several other dignitaries were present at the programme.