Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For AI Literacy, Quality Education & Universal Learning Ahead Of Literacy Day | X

Lucknow, September 7: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written a letter to the people of state on the occasion of Teacher's Day and the upcoming International Literacy Day. In the letter, CM stated, "On September 5, on the occasion of Teacher's Day, I had the privilege of honoring 81 Gurujans who laid the foundation of nation-building. Teachers are the lamps who spread the light of knowledge and pave the way for future generations. In the direction of expanding this knowledge and empowering every individual, International Literacy Day will be observed on September 8."

Chief Minister stated, "The purpose of children going to school is not merely to learn reading and writing, but also to provide them with knowledge, values, discipline, self-confidence and the understanding that gives the right direction to life. In the ancient Indian knowledge tradition, Gurukuls served as centers of holistic education, where, along with knowledge, children were taught life values and a sense of responsibility. This very spirit should also form the foundation of today's education system. Knowledge becomes meaningful only when, while making life easier, it also proves useful for society."

Chief Minister stated, "Today, technology is rapidly changing our lives. In such a situation, along with digital literacy, AI literacy is also the need of the hour. AI, deep-tech and emerging technologies are opening new opportunities in education, healthcare, agriculture, industry and employment. Our government is connecting traditional knowledge with modern science, technology, innovation and skills. The AI City in Lucknow and the developing ecosystem of drone and UAV technology in Kanpur are laying the foundation for new possibilities for Uttar Pradesh's technological future."

Chief Minister stated, "Through Operation Kayakalp, Mission Prerna, Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana and skill development programs, the state government has paid special attention to quality of education, school facilities, preparation for competitive examinations and skill development of the youth. The result of these efforts is that significant success has been achieved towards minimizing the dropout rate in schools across the state and more and more children are joining the mainstream of education."

Chief Minister stated, "Teachers are the most important link in this entire journey. They instill values, curiosity, discipline, self-confidence and a sense of responsibility among students and connect our glorious knowledge tradition with modern knowledge and innovation."

Chief Minister stated, "The resolve for literacy cannot be fulfilled without the cooperation of society. If there is anyone around you who is deprived of literacy, it is the duty of all of us to make that person literate. A small effort to teach someone to read and write can open new doors of knowledge, self-confidence and opportunities in their life."

CM appealed to the people of the state, "On International Literacy Day, let us resolve that every child reaches school, every student receives quality education, every youth connects with skills and innovation and every citizen, besides being literate, becomes aware of digital knowledge and AI."