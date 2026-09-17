Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Medical Aid At Gorakhpur Janata Darshan, Orders Ayushman Card Support | X

Gorakhpur, September 17: During his stay in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met people and heard their problems at 'Janata Darshan' organized at Gorakhnath Mandir on Thursday morning. To people who approached him seeking financial assistance for treatment, he stated, "Government will provide full assistance for treatment. For this, Ayushman cards will be made for people in need and if assistance is still required thereafter, support will be provided from the Discretionary Fund." CM directed officials to ensure Ayushman cards are made for every person in need and every eligible person, so they do not face difficulties getting treatment.

During 'Janata Darshan' organized in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, CM Yogi met around 150 people. He went to them and heard their problems. He examined their applications and took cognizance of their problems and complaints. CM told the people, "Do not worry, government stands with every person in need." He referred the applications to the concerned administrative and police officials for disposal of different cases. He also directed that all problems should be resolved in a time-bound, impartial and satisfactory manner.

At 'Janata Darshan', a person with disability who had come from Deoria district requested assistance for treatment. CM immediately directed the officials to make proper arrangements. During his interaction with the person with disability, as soon as CM learned that he did not have an Ayushman card, he told the officials to get Ayushman card made as soon as possible. CM also asked about his disability pension, and it came to light that he used to receive it, but it has been discontinued for certain reasons. The Chief Minister then directed officials to restore the pension of the person with a disability.

During his stay at Gorakhnath Mandir, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath followed his traditional daily routine. After seeking the blessings of Guru Gorakhnath and his Brahmalin Guru, Mahant Avaidyanath ji, in the morning, CM Yogi served cows at the temple's gaushala. He fed the cattle jaggery with his own hands and showered them with affection. He asked the gaushala workers about the cattle's health and vaccinations and gave necessary directions for their care.