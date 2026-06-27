Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Assures Homes, Medical Aid For Needy During Gorakhpur Janata Darshan | File/PTI

Gorakhpur: During his visit to Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met people and listened to their grievances at the Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath Temple on Saturday morning for the second consecutive day. Reassuring those in need, he said, "The government would provide housing to eligible people who do not have a home and extend full financial assistance for the treatment of those suffering from serious illnesses."

He assured them, the government will arrange treatment and housing for the needy.

During the Janata Darshan, the Chief Minister met around 200 people. He personally met people seated in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, listened to their grievances one by one, collected their applications, and referred them to the concerned administrative and police officials. He directed that all grievances should be resolved in a time-bound, impartial, and effective manner.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister told the people, "The government is committed to ensuring that every needy and eligible person receives the benefits of welfare schemes and that every grievance is resolved effectively." He also directed officials to deal with public grievances with sensitivity.

During the Janata Darshan, a woman told CM Yogi that she did not have a house of her own to live in. The Chief Minister assured her that she would be provided a house under the government's scheme. As in every Janta Darshan, some people had also come seeking financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured them, "No one's treatment will stop due to lack of money."

He assured financial assistance from the Relief Fund to a woman undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi. After hearing another woman's medical-related problem, he directed officials to arrange her treatment at AIIMS Gorakhpur or BRD Medical College.

On complaints related to land encroachment, the Chief Minister directed the police that if any influential person was illegally occupying someone's land, strict action should be taken against them.

During the Janata Darshan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath affectionately interacted with children who had accompanied their family members and blessed them. He also encouraged them to study and distributed chocolates to them. He told the family members, "Make sure you send your children to school."