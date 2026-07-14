Uttar Pradesh: Centre Approves DPR For 23-Km Shaheed Path Elevated Corridor In Lucknow

The Centre has approved preparation of the DPR for a 23-km elevated corridor on Shaheed Path in Lucknow | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, July 13, 2026: In view of the increasing traffic in Lucknow, a major infrastructure project is set to take shape on Shaheed Path. At the request of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has directed officials to prepare the DPR for the construction of an approximately 23-km-long elevated corridor from Lucknow Airport to the Outer Ring Road.

Nitin Gadkari said, "An effort will be made to perform the Bhoomi Pujan and commence construction of the project by December this year." Both senior Union Ministers openly praised the working style of the Yogi government.

At the programme held in Lucknow on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for three National Highway projects worth more than Rs 4,850 crore.

Elevated Corridor Planned

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "When the Central Government was led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the foundation stone for Shaheed Path was laid while I was serving as the Minister for Road Transport. Today, Shaheed Path has become the lifeline of Lucknow. In view of the continuously increasing traffic, constructing an elevated road over it has now become the need of the hour, which will provide motorists relief from traffic congestion." He also suggested that a Metro service should be operated on the same corridor in the future so that people can have access to fast and convenient public transport.

Nitin Gadkari stated, "The proposed three-layer elevated flyover in Lucknow will become a global attraction. The project will also include a modern Mass Rapid Transport System, which will strengthen both road and public transport. Strong infrastructure is the foundation of the development of any state. Better water, power, transport and communication systems promote industry, trade and investment, creating employment opportunities and reducing poverty and unemployment."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had also granted immediate approval for the proposed six-lane highway from Lucknow to Sitapur, and work on the project is expected to begin soon.

Projects Worth Rs 60,000 Crore

Nitin Gadkari informed, "New road projects worth Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore have been approved in Uttar Pradesh. The target is to complete development works worth around Rs 5 lakh crore in the state over the next two years. A service road will be constructed on Kisan Path in Lucknow. Besides this, several important projects, including the Ayodhya-Gonda Bypass, Anandnagar-Maharajganj Bypass, Padrauna-Tamkuhi Bypass and the Dadri-Lalkuan six-lane elevated road, have also been approved."

Leaders Praise Development

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's working style, said, "Under his leadership, Uttar Pradesh's development has become a subject of discussion across the country. The first condition for the development of any state is strong law and order, and the Yogi government has demonstrated this. The Chief Minister has given priority to every proposal related to the development of Lucknow, and major industries will be established around Lucknow in the coming years."

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari stated, "Yogi Adityanath strengthened law and order in Uttar Pradesh, won the people's trust and put an end to goondaraj. Four things are important for the development of any country and state. The foremost requirement is strong infrastructure. The four major pillars of infrastructure are water, power, transport and communication. Where these four systems are strong, trade, industry and business grow rapidly."

He added, "Along with this, capital investment comes in. Where trade, industry and investment increase, employment is generated, and where employment is created, poverty, hunger and unemployment are automatically eliminated. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed rapid development."