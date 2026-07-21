Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves ₹25.78 Crore Plan To Procure 49 Fire Tenders For Emergency Services | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, July 21: An important decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow to further strengthen the Fire and Emergency Services. The Yogi Cabinet granted administrative and financial approval of Rs 25 crore 78 lakh 85 thousand for the construction and procurement of a total of 44 Water Tenders and 5 Foam Tenders for the department.

Under this decision, 5 Water Tenders (2,500-litre capacity) will be constructed against new requirements. In addition, 39 Water Tenders (2,500-litre capacity) and 5 Foam Tenders (5,000+500-litre capacity) will be constructed and procured to replace obsolete vehicles. All these vehicles will include chassis, high-pressure pumps, fabrication and the required accessories.

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Informing about the Cabinet decision, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna stated, "Fire and Emergency Services is an extremely important emergency service, the objective of which is to ensure swift and effective control over fire incidents in rural, urban and industrial areas."

The Finance Minister pointed out, "This decision has been taken keeping in view the requirement for modern fire tenders to extinguish fires in congested localities, densely populated urban areas, towns, industrial units, petroleum and gas establishments, chemical units, airports, helipads, and warehouses storing paints and other inflammable liquids across the state."

He further added, "These smaller Water Tenders are being arranged for locations where conventional fire engines are unable to reach for firefighting operations."