Uttar Pradesh: Bharat Taxi To Expand To 12 More Cities Before Diwali, Ayodhya, Agra, Meerut In First Phase

Bharat Taxi is preparing to expand its app-based mobility network across more Uttar Pradesh cities ahead of Navratri and Diwali | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, October 3, 2026: Whether you need to visit a temple during Navratri, shop in the markets during Diwali, or reach a railway station or bus stand, residents of several more cities in Uttar Pradesh will soon be able to book a taxi on their mobile phones and travel conveniently. After Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kanpur and Prayagraj, the wheels of ‘Bharat Taxi’ are now moving towards the state's small and large cities.

Service Expansion Across UP

Yogi government is working to provide greater convenience to people across the state during festivals. Preparations are underway to extend the service to 12 more cities within a month. Preparations are complete to connect residents of Ayodhya, Agra and Meerut with this facility before Navratri.

Ground onboarding and driver registration for Bharat Taxi's expansion have begun in most cities in Uttar Pradesh. This will extend the app-based taxi service from the state’s major metropolitan cities to smaller cities.

In the next phase, preparations are underway to launch Bharat Taxi services in Mathura, Firozabad, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Sitapur, Hathras, Etawah, Mirzapur and Rae Bareli as well. The company has expedited the process of connecting drivers and vehicles to the platform in these cities. The target is to make the service available to people in these cities within a month.

Focus On Religious Cities

The expansion also includes special attention to religious and tourism cities. Many devotees visit cities such as Ayodhya and Mathura, while Agra receives tourists from across the country and the world. After launching services in Varanasi and Prayagraj, the company is preparing to bring other major cities into the network.

Bharat Taxi will also include two-wheeler and three-wheeler drivers in its network. This will increase options for passengers, even for short-distance travel. At the same time, it will create a new way for young people driving bikes, autos, and taxis to reach passengers through the digital platform.

Over 50,000 Drivers Connected

More than 50,000 drivers in UP have joined Bharat Taxi so far. This number is expected to increase further as onboarding begins in new cities. With expansion to more cities, the focus is on connecting vehicle drivers to the network at the local level.

Cooperation Minister JPS Rathore said that during Navratri in October and Diwali thereafter, passenger pressure increases at markets, religious places, railway stations, and bus stands in cities. In view of this, the process of preparing the network in new cities has been expedited. After establishing a presence in five major cities in the first phase, preparations are now underway to expand to other parts of the state.

12 More Cities In A Month

According to the plan, 12 more cities in the state will be connected to Bharat Taxi network within a month. This means preparations are underway to rapidly expand the reach of this app-based local transport network in Uttar Pradesh in the coming months. Soon, people in several cities of the state will be able to enjoy the excellent journey offered by Bharat Taxi.

Expansion At A Glance

Currently Available: Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj

Preparations Before Navratri: Ayodhya, Agra, Meerut

In the Next Phase: Firozabad, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura, Hapur, Sitapur, Hathras, Etawah, Mirzapur and Rae Bareli

Drivers Connected in the State: More than 50,000

Focus: Taxi along with two-wheeler and three-wheeler drivers