Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya Prepares For Grand 10th Deepotsav; Administration Reviews Security & Devotee Facilities | X

Ayodhya, September 3: The 10th Deepotsav of Ayodhya, which has earned a distinct identity under the Yogi government, will be even grander this year. The district administration has intensified preparations to ensure that Deepotsav and the Kartik Purnima Mela are organised in a grand, safe and well-managed manner. In a review meeting chaired by District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, department-wise preparations for both events were reviewed. The District Magistrate directed the concerned officials to complete all arrangements on time and ensure better facilities for devotees.

According to the scheduled programme, various religious, cultural and spiritual events will be organised in Ramnagari on the occasions of Govatsa Dwadashi on November 5, Dhanteras on November 6, Mas Shivratri, Narak Chaturdashi, Chhoti Deepawali and Hanuman Jayanti on November 7, and Deepawali on November 8. During Deepotsav, processions and tableaux will be taken out from Saket Mahavidyalaya. Arrangements including trolley trucks, stages and other facilities will be made for the purpose. A helipad near Ramkatha Park has also been proposed.

Ramkatha Park will host worship of the Shri Ram-Sita forms, exhibitions, inauguration programmes, Ramlila performances and cultural presentations. Arrangements for stages, decorations, flowers and other facilities will be made at the Saryu Aarti site. Ram Ki Paidi and other major locations will be decorated in accordance with the Deepotsav theme. Various works will be undertaken, including painting of Swarg Dwar, special cleaning of Ram Ki Paidi, lamp decorations at religious sites, floral chains, flower pots, repair of railings at ghats and lighting arrangements.

Adequate arrangements for transportation, resting places, medical facilities, drinking water, toilets, sanitation and lighting will be ensured for devotees and tourists arriving from across the country and abroad. To facilitate crowd management, floating zones, barriers, CCTV surveillance and traffic arrangements will be strengthened. Arrangements will also be made for a media centre and press passes.

The process of finalising preparations for the Parikramas and the Kartik Purnima Mela has also begun. Chaudahkosi Parikrama and Akshaya Navami will be observed on November 18, 2026. The Parikrama will commence at 1:10 a.m. on the night of November 17/18 and continue until 2:55 a.m. on the night of November 18/19. Panchkosi Parikrama and Ekadashi will be observed on November 20. The Parikrama will begin at 3:01 a.m. on November 20 and continue until 2:37 a.m. on November 21. Kartik Purnima Snan and Guru Nanak Jayanti will be observed on November 24. The prescribed bathing period will remain from 10:48 p.m. on November 23 until 8:52 p.m. on November 24.

In view of the increasing number of devotees, action will be taken to arrange additional buses, temporary bus stands and special trains. Better arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water, lighting and barriers will be ensured at railway stations. Parking sites will be identified, and effective arrangements will be made for traffic and crowd control. The Police Department will deploy adequate personnel and manage water police operations, motor boats, fire services and traffic arrangements.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi stated that Deepotsav and the Parikrama-Kartik Purnima Mela are major events associated with Ayodhya’s religious and cultural identity. He emphasized that providing devotees with a safe, clean and convenient environment is the administration’s priority. He directed all departments to complete the assigned works within the stipulated time through mutual coordination.