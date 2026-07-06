Uttar Pradesh Approves ESIC Hospitals In Gorakhpur, Moradabad And Medical College In Varanasi | X

Lucknow, 06 July: In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, key proposals were approved to further strengthen healthcare facilities for workers in the state and their families. The Cabinet approved the allotment of land for the establishment of 100-bed Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals in Gorakhpur and Moradabad, as well as an ESIC Medical College in Varanasi. The Yogi government will provide land for these projects to the Government of India free of cost and at concessional rates.

VIDEO | Lucknow: During a press conference, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar announced the approval of proposals for the construction of 100-bed ESIC hospitals in Gorakhpur and Moradabad and the allocation of land for an upgraded ESIC Medical College in Varanasi, where 50 per… pic.twitter.com/zmynXv3IVK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 6, 2026

Land allocation for Moradabad hospital

For the construction of the hospital in Moradabad, 2.025 hectares of state government land out of Gata No. 1336/9.984 hectares, situated in Village Harthala, Tehsil and District Moradabad, will be allotted free of cost to the ESIC under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. The land is recorded in the revenue records as Category-1 state government property.

The proposed 100-bed hospital in Moradabad will provide medical facilities to approximately 93,591 insured workers and their 3,55,646 family members. The hospital will be constructed by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, ensuring that no additional financial burden falls on the state government. Its operation will also generate employment opportunities for doctors, nursing staff, paramedical personnel, administrative officers and outsourced employees.

Gorakhpur hospital at concessional rate

Similarly, a 100-bed ESIC hospital will be constructed in Gorakhpur on Institutional Plot No. AL-7, Sector-09, GIDA, covering an area of 21,427 square metres (approximately 5.249 acres). To promote the project, the land rate has been fixed at the concessional rate of ₹2,000 per square metre instead of ₹8,720 per square metre.

Other charges will be payable separately as per the rules. The establishment of this hospital will not only expand healthcare facilities but also create new direct and indirect employment opportunities.

ESIC Medical College in Varanasi

Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar stated that for the ESIC Medical College to be established in Varanasi, approximately 13 acres of land in Village Pindra, Tehsil Pindra, will be provided free of cost to the Government of India for the academic campus. The proposed Medical College is estimated to cost approximately ₹800 crore, creating large-scale employment opportunities for doctors, paramedical personnel and contractual staff.

He added that the majority of MBBS seats in the college will be available to candidates from Uttar Pradesh. Fifty percent of the MBBS seats will be reserved for the children of insured workers. In addition, 18 percent of the seats will be filled through the state government and 7 percent through the Central Government.

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Future expansion of medical education

Anil Rajbhar further stated that nursing and paramedical courses may also be introduced at the proposed Medical College in the future. This initiative of the state government is an important step towards providing high-quality healthcare facilities to workers and their dependants in the state. It will provide improved healthcare services and medical education to 1.45 lakh ESI cardholder workers in the organised sector and their 5.50 lakh family members in Varanasi and the surrounding districts.