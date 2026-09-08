Uttar Pradesh: Anganwadi Workers Welcome CM Yogi Adityanath Govt's Honorarium Hike, Call It Recognition Of Efforts | X

Lucknow, 8 September: The announcement by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to increase the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers in the state has brought a wave of happiness among them. The workers and helpers described the decision as recognition of their efforts and responsibilities, as well as a major relief for their families.

At a programme held in Ayodhya on Tuesday, the Chief Minister announced an increase in the honorarium of Anganwadi workers from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000 and that of helpers from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000. He also announced a cashless treatment facility of up to Rs 5 lakh per year for Anganwadi workers, helpers, and their families. Anganwadi workers from various districts across the state expressed happiness over the government's announcement and conveyed their gratitude to the Chief Minister.

Vidya Devi, an Anganwadi worker at Anganwadi Centre Chilh III in Mirzapur, said, "Anganwadi workers play an important role in ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers through Anganwadi centres. From children's nutrition, health, and early education to informing women about various schemes, Anganwadi workers discharge important responsibilities. We are very happy with the increase in honorarium. By extending the cashless treatment facility, the government has recognised our efforts."

Kranti Devi, a helper at Anganwadi Centre Maladharpur I in Mirzapur, remarked, "The announcement of an increase in honorarium and the provision of cashless treatment facilities has boosted enthusiasm among thousands of helpers like me. This step by the government has brought relief and happiness to our families as well. The increased honorarium will help meet household needs."

Sanjita Devi, an Anganwadi worker at Anganwadi Centre Amoi II, stated, "The increase in honorarium and the availability of cashless medical facilities will motivate me to discharge my responsibilities even more effectively."

Rakhi, a newly appointed Anganwadi worker from Meerut, said, "Receiving this appointment is a moment of great happiness for me. Along with this, the government has provided major relief by increasing the honorarium and extending cashless treatment facilities for families. This has further increased my enthusiasm to fulfil my responsibilities."

Anganwadi worker Geeta remarked, "The increase in honorarium is a matter of great happiness for everyone. The availability of cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh for families is also a major relief. The government has understood our hard work and responsibilities."

Worker Babita stated, "The government has not only increased the honorarium but has also shown concern for the health security of our families. Receiving three sarees will also be helpful. These decisions have given us both respect and confidence."

Manorama said, "The cashless treatment facility for families has reduced our worries."

Rajkali remarked, "The Yogi Government has honoured the hard work of Anganwadi workers."