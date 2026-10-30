Uttar Pradesh Anganwadi Meals To Undergo Mandatory Taste Tests By 2 Adults Under CM Yogi Govt's Food Quality Rules | X

Lucknow, October 30: Prioritising children's health and nutrition, the Yogi government is emphasising food quality assurance under the Hot Cooked Meal Scheme operated at Anganwadi centres. Along with providing hot and nutritious meals to children, the scheme also mandates quality checks before food is served.

Under the prescribed arrangement, at least two adult persons must taste the food and assess its quality before distribution. The initiative is aimed at ensuring accountability for both children's nutrition and the quality of meals served to them. Under this arrangement, responsibility for checking food quality has been assigned before meals reach children's plates.

Adults such as cooks or members of the Mata Samiti are required to inspect the food on a roster basis. This helps prioritise quality in the meal distribution process and ensures accountability at every stage.

The Hot Cooked Meal Scheme also lays down standards for the quality of foodgrains used in meal preparation. Foodgrains received from fair price shops must meet superior quality standards, classified as A-grade or FAQ. Instructions have also been issued to ensure that grains are thoroughly cleaned before cooking. These provisions aim to strengthen the process of providing quality meals to children.

Officials of the Department of Women and Child Development said that balanced and quality nutrition during childhood plays a crucial role in children's physical development. In this context, the food quality assessment mechanism under the Yogi government's Hot Cooked Meal Scheme is an important provision.

Roster-based inspections, foodgrain quality checks and regular maintenance of inspection records can help make the system more effective. Ensuring compliance with prescribed standards at the grassroots level will enable the scheme's benefits to reach children more effectively.