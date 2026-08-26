Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav’s Dimple Remark Fuels Fresh Buzz Over Samajwadi Party’s 2027 UP CM Face

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Photo

Lucknow, August 26, 2026: The political temperature in Uttar Pradesh has risen sharply ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks on his wife and party MP Dimple Yadav triggered fresh speculation over the party’s possible chief ministerial face.

Remarks Trigger Speculation

A report by Amar Ujala initially described Akhilesh Yadav as making a major announcement that Dimple Yadav would be the Samajwadi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for the 2027 UP elections.

However, other reports from Wednesday’s press conference indicate that Akhilesh did not give a direct yes-or-no answer when asked whether Dimple could be projected as the CM face. The remarks have nevertheless intensified political discussions around her growing role in the party.

Women Voters In Focus

The speculation comes at a time when the Samajwadi Party is placing women voters at the centre of its 2027 electoral strategy. The party has announced the proposed Stree Samman Samriddhi Yojana, under which women would receive Rs 40,000 annually if the SP returns to power.

The party has also highlighted measures related to education, employment, pensions and laptops for girls completing intermediate education.

Dimple Yadav, who represents Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha, has also adopted a more vocal political position. At the press conference, she attacked the government over issues surrounding recent protests and alleged that children had spoken about being subjected to lathi-charge and electric shocks. She further alleged that videos and reels related to the incidents were removed from social media.

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Potential Electoral Impact

For the Samajwadi Party, projecting a prominent woman leader could potentially strengthen its appeal among women voters while giving a new dimension to its electoral narrative.

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