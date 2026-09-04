Uttar Pradesh: After Ayodhya & Kashi, Braj Bhoomi Will Get Grand Development Push, Says CM Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Mathura, September 4: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "After the grand development of Ayodhya and Kashi, Braj Bhoomi will now also be developed in accordance with the sentiments of the people. The double-engine government will leave no stone unturned in this regard. Given the spiritual and cultural significance of Braj Bhoomi, we will develop a grand complex here, similar to those in Ayodhya and Kashi. Previous governments were afraid to visit Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi because they were concerned about their vote bank. This government has faith in Krishna Kanhaiya, Prabhu Shri Ram, Baba Vishwanath and Maa Vindhyavasini. But those whose faith lies in Babar and Aurangzeb, can they respect your faith?"

The Chief Minister was addressing devotees at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex on Friday after offering prayers and darshan at the temple.

He stated, "Followers of Babar and Aurangzeb were once again going to work to spread poison in society. Their habit is to spew venom in society so that anti-social and anti-national elements can become emboldened; they can breach your security, play with the future of the youth, undermine the security of sisters and daughters, rob the prosperity of our farmer brothers, and once again make helpless the artisans and handicraft workers moving towards becoming entrepreneurs. But the double-engine government will thwart these designs and will never allow them to succeed."

He stated, "The residents of Ayodhya could not even imagine that such grand development would ever take place there. There were neither roads nor electricity, and there was no adequate water supply. Heaps of garbage were found everywhere. Ayodhya was connected to the railway network by a single line. Devotees who went there would return in tears after witnessing the disorder and chaos. Today, around 1 lakh devotees visit Ayodhya Dham every day."

He added that during festivals such as Ram Navami, the month of Kartik, Sawan Jhula Mela and Deepotsav, this number rises from 5 lakh to 50 lakh. There is no inconvenience anywhere. An extraordinary example of social equality is also evident. An international airport has been built in Ayodhya in the name of Maharishi Valmiki, who took the name of Prabhu Shri Ram to every person. Four-lane roads have been constructed from all directions for connectivity. The railway line has been doubled. Wherever you go in Ayodhya, you will find four-lane roads bearing names such as Bhaktipath and Rampath.

The CM said, "500 years ago, in 1528, a foreign invader had attempted to destroy our faith. But our Sanatan faith in Prabhu Shri Ram in Ayodhya has continued to grow. This is evident in the huge crowds gathering there. Those invaders who considered themselves unconquered have no trace left today. They have all disappeared. But our faith was never defeated. Today, the world's grandest and largest temple of Prabhu Shri Ram has been built in Ayodhya. Those who do not like all this are defaming Ayodhya."

He further stated that he had just been having darshan of Yogmaya here. It was on this very land that Yogmaya appeared and challenged the arrogance of Kansa, and the same Yogmaya manifested herself at Vindhyavasini Dham. Whenever he came here, he would immediately remember Maa Vindhyavasini. Today, I am pleased to say that our faith in Yogmaya has helped build a grand complex at Vindhyavasini Dham.

The CM said, "Devotees visiting Barsana, Nandgaon and Govardhan, along with Mathura-Vrindavan, will be provided all facilities. No devotee should face any difficulty; their faith should not be hurt, and they should be able to come with ease, have darshan, and return after receiving blessings. The double-engine government is continuously working in this direction. These festivals and celebrations are not only about faith, but are also the foundations of our economy. Every person in society is contributing in some way by becoming part of the arrangements and taking forward the vision of PM Modi Ji for a Viksit Bharat."

He further added, "Lord Shri Krishna told Arjuna only one thing: Arjun, you are merely an instrument; you perform your duty. If you perform Nishkam Karma, you will achieve the result. Similarly, if all of us honestly discharge our duties towards the country, society, and family, it will not take long for India to become a Viksit Bharat and Uttar Pradesh to become a Viksit Uttar Pradesh. "Karmanyevadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana." Shri Krishna says, " Perform your actions and move forward on the path of duty. The rest of the concern will be taken care of by our Krishna Kanhaiya."

He informed, "Our country is independent, and that is why we can celebrate our festivals and occasions in such a free environment. Since yesterday, lakhs of devotees have been coming to Mathura-Vrindavan and participating in various ceremonies and events with faith and devotion. Today, we are connected with government facilities and are benefiting from new development projects. The youth are confident about their lives and future."

He added, “ Every daughter and sister is confident about her safety. Every artisan and handicraft worker has the confidence to become an entrepreneur. These festivals and celebrations come to awaken this confidence and bring us together. This is why I too have had the opportunity to have darshan of 'Lala' (Bal Krishna) in Braj Bhoomi.”

The Chief Minister said, "Our faith is equally important for a Viksit Bharat. I have come here to respect our heritage on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Previous governments were afraid to come here because they were concerned about their vote bank. They feared that people might question them, and that is why incidents like Jawahar Bagh took place here due to their actions."

He stated, "But now this Braj Bhoomi is being associated with new enthusiasm, new excitement and new confidence through events such as Janmotsav, Rangotsav, Brajraj Utsav and Vaishnav Kumbh. This new confidence is inspiring all of us to move forward."

The Chief Minister also extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Janmashtami.