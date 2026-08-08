Uttar Pradesh: Aajeevika Mission Trained Pashu Sakhi Shweta Supports 120 Goat-Rearing Families And Earns ₹30,000

Pashu Sakhi Shweta has provided goat healthcare services and livestock awareness support to more than 120 families in Kanpur Dehat | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, August 8, 2026: Shweta, a resident of Akbarpur Block in Kanpur Dehat, who was once confined to responsibilities related to her home, family, and fields, has now become a trusted companion for livestock rearers in her village. After joining the Aajeevika Mission and becoming a Pashu Sakhi, the 32-year-old has delivered healthcare services to more than 300 goats belonging to 120 households over the past nearly one year. During the recent deworming campaign, she also provided medicines to around 350 to 360 goats. This not only earned her a new identity and respect in the village but also provided financial support to her family through an income of around Rs 30,000 over the year.

Living with her husband, two children, and her parents-in-law, Shweta earlier managed household and agricultural work. Her husband works at the tehsil, but amid rising family expenses, Shweta also wanted to contribute to the family’s financial responsibilities. During this period, she learned about the Pashu Sakhi programme through the Group Sakhi of her Gram Panchayat.

Training Under Aajeevika Mission

After being selected, the three-day training provided under the Aajeevika Mission opened a path for her to move forward. After completing the training, she started working as a Pashu Sakhi and began reaching out to families engaged in goat rearing.

Shweta’s work is not limited to delivering medicines to livestock rearers. She also creates awareness among them about diseases affecting goats, timely vaccination, and better animal care. Her continuous outreach to villages and regular interaction with livestock rearers has resulted in the expansion of her services to 120 families within a year.

So far, more than 300 goats have benefited from her services. During the recent deworming campaign, Shweta provided medicines to around 350 to 360 goats. This has also increased awareness among livestock rearers in the area regarding animal health and timely treatment.

Respect And Recognition In Village

Becoming a Pashu Sakhi has not only increased Shweta’s income but has also transformed her identity in the village. Earlier, people knew her only as the daughter-in-law of a family. Now, whenever goats fall ill or livestock rearers require assistance related to their care, they contact Shweta. Livestock rearers who administer medicines and vaccinations to their goats on her advice approach her again whenever the need arises. This trust of the people has become her greatest achievement.

Shweta says, “Now people understand what we say and call us with respect.”

Serving animals has also become a source of income for Shweta. In nearly one year, she has earned approximately Rs 30,000. She has used this income to arrange medicines as well as meet her children’s educational expenses and household needs. For Shweta, the significance of her earnings is not limited to money alone. It has also given her the confidence to share family responsibilities and make her own decisions.

Challenges And Future Aspirations

The journey to becoming a Pashu Sakhi was not easy for Shweta. In the beginning, even reaching several villages on foot was a major challenge. Despite this, she continued her work. Gradually, as the trust of livestock rearers increased and positive results became visible, perceptions also changed. The very work that initially involved hesitation ultimately brought Shweta respect in the village and an opportunity to contribute financially to her family.

Now Shweta wants to take her work further. Her dream is to increase her income, provide a good education to her children, and build a better future for them. At the same time, she wants to be known in the village for her good work and service to livestock rearers. The responsibility she received as a Pashu Sakhi through the Aajeevika Mission has opened a new path for her from the threshold of her home to self-reliance.