US Gen-Z To Learn Forensic Techniques From A UP Professor | AI

Uttar Pradesh’s forensic and technological talent will now teach the next generation in the US. Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, efforts to give Uttar Pradesh a global identity in forensic science, cyber security, and modern technology have achieved a major international milestone.

Dr. GK Goswami, Founding Director of Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS), informed that Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Dubey, Associate Professor at UPSIFS, has been invited as a ‘Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence’ by the prestigious program in US.

This achievement is a testimony to the changing image of Uttar Pradesh, where forensic science is being connected with modern technology, research and global academic collaboration to give it a new direction. It is seen as another important step in CM Yogi Adityanath’s efforts to strengthen forensic science and establish UP on the global stage in this field. This will open new avenues for research collaboration between India and US in mathematics, data analytics and emerging technologies.

Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Dubey has been invited as a ‘Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence’ for the year 2026-27 at Livingstone College, Salisbury, North Carolina, USA. He will participate in educational and academic activities there for two academic semesters, until May 2027.

In the US, Dr. Dubey will introduce American Gen-Z students to modern subjects such as predictive analytics, business analytics, descriptive analytics, and data mining, along with mathematics. His expertise extends beyond mathematics to future technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, data analytics, cyber security, cryptography, quantum cryptography and blockchain.

‘Fulbright’ is among the world’s most prestigious international academic and cultural exchange programs. Dr. Dubey’s selection is an important recognition of Uttar Pradesh’s academic and technological capabilities on the international platform.

Dr. GK Goswami, Founding Director of UPSIF, said Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Dubey’s visit will open new possibilities for academic and research collaboration between India and the US in Mathematics, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Cryptography, and other emerging technologies. His experience teaching mathematics by connecting it with AI and data can become the basis for new academic dialogue among teachers, students, and researchers in both countries. Dr. GK Goswami himself has been a Fulbright Flex Award Fellow.

Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, special emphasis is being laid in UP on institutionally strengthening forensic science, cyber security and modern technological capabilities. In line with this vision, UPSIFS is playing an important role in developing a modern forensic ecosystem in the state.

The nature of crime is changing rapidly. Along with traditional crimes, cybercrimes, digital fraud, and data-based crimes are continuously increasing. In this context, connecting forensic science with modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, data analytics, cyber security, and cryptography has become the need of the hour.

This new forensic ecosystem being developed in UP is not limited only to crime investigation. It is expanding to cyber security, digital forensics, data analytics and emerging technologies. UPSIFS is imparting modern forensic science techniques to officers from various districts of the state. The objective is to make the state’s investigation system scientific, technological and evidence-based. An important international extension of this broad transformation is Dr. Dubey’s visit to US. There, he will not only share his knowledge and experience with American students, but also present a glimpse of the forensic and technological capabilities being developed in UP to the global academic community.

Dr. Kamlesh Kumar Dubey’s achievement is the result of more than 19 years of academic journey. He obtained his PhD in Mathematics from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur and his BSc and MSc degrees from the University of Allahabad. So far, he has published more than 40 research papers, 10 patents and four books. Six research scholars have completed their PhD under his guidance.

Dr. Dubey’s visit to US as a ‘Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence’ indicates that UP is now not only a state preparing technological talent, but also a state contributing to global knowledge exchange. In line with CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision, steps to make forensic science and modern technology the state's strength are now becoming visible at the international level.