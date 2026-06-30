UPTET Must Be Held With Integrity, Candidates Must Get Safe Exam Environment: CM Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, June 30: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2026 is an extremely important examination linked to the aspirations of lakhs of youth in the state. Its fairness, transparency and credibility should not be compromised under any circumstances. Conducting the examination is not merely an administrative responsibility but a matter of the government’s accountability towards the future of the youth. Providing every candidate with a safe, well-organised and stress-free environment is the State Government’s highest priority.”

He directed that no candidate appearing for the examination should face any difficulty due to lack of transportation, accommodation, security or other basic facilities.

The Chief Minister was reviewing the preparations at a high-level meeting on Tuesday for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test-2026, scheduled to be held on July 02, 03 and 04, 2026.

Special Provision For Teachers

During the meeting, the Chief Minister adopted a sensitive approach towards the interests of in-service teachers and took an important decision. He said, “Keeping in view the mandatory requirement of the Teacher Eligibility Test, serving teachers should be provided adequate opportunities to establish their eligibility.”

With this objective, he directed the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission to conduct a separate Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers so that they receive more opportunities and no teacher has to face difficulties merely due to lack of opportunity.

Logistics And Public Support

The Chief Minister informed, “A large number of candidates will be coming not only from various districts of Uttar Pradesh but also from other states during the examination. Therefore, adequate assistance arrangements should be ensured at railway stations, bus stands and major transport hubs. Candidates should not face any inconvenience in reaching their examination centres.”

He further directed that additional transportation arrangements should be made in coordination with the State Road Transport Corporation, Railways and, wherever necessary, private local transport operators. Effective traffic management should be ensured in view of the expected rush before and after the examination, and special arrangements should also be made wherever required.

He also directed that the prices of food and beverages should not be increased unnecessarily during the movement of a large number of candidates.

Examination Centre Arrangements

The Chief Minister directed that all examination centres must have drinking water, clean toilets, shaded waiting areas, uninterrupted power supply, fire safety arrangements and emergency medical facilities. Keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, the health and disaster management systems should remain fully active. The control rooms established in every district should function effectively and ensure immediate action on any information received.

Through video conferencing, the Chief Minister instructed all District Magistrates to mandatorily conduct a full rehearsal of all arrangements one day before the examination to ensure its successful and error-free conduct.

He stated, “The sanctity of the examination is paramount. Only officers and employees with an impeccable reputation should be assigned examination duties. The entire process of storage, transportation and safe dispatch of confidential examination material to the Commission after the examination should be carried out in accordance with the highest security standards.”

He also directed strict monitoring of attempts to spread rumours, misleading or false information through social media and other platforms, and instructed that prompt and effective action be taken in such cases.

Exam Schedule And Data

It was informed in the meeting that the UPTET-2026 will be conducted at 955 examination centres established across 60 districts of the state. The examination will be held in a total of five shifts from July 02 to 04.

On July 02, the Upper Primary Level examination will be conducted in both shifts. On July 03, the Upper Primary Level examination will be held in the first shift and the Primary Level examination in the second shift. On July 04, the Primary Level examination will be conducted in the first shift.

A total of 19,94,661 candidates will appear for the examination. Of these, 17,67,180 candidates are from Uttar Pradesh, while 2,27,481 candidates will be appearing from other states. The examination will include 1,85,791 in-service teachers and 18,08,870 new candidates.

Also Watch:

District-Wise Details

It was also discussed that the districts with the highest number of examination centres and candidates include Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Meerut, Mau, Moradabad, Agra and Jaunpur.

In Varanasi, 1,27,239 candidates will appear at 68 examination centres. In Prayagraj, 76,634 candidates will appear at 53 examination centres, while in Lucknow, 76,720 candidates will appear at 43 examination centres. Special attention is being given to transportation, security, medical assistance and accommodation arrangements in these districts in view of the large number of candidates arriving from other districts and other states.