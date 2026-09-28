UPSDM Pavilion Showcases Youth Talent & Skill Demonstrations At UP International Trade Show 2026 | X - UPSDMOfficial

Greater Noida, September 28: When talent finds a platform, enthusiasm naturally follows. This was the scene on Monday at the pavilion of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) during the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2026. On the fourth day of the exhibition, the UPSDM pavilion remained vibrant with skill, enthusiasm, and energy from the very morning.

The day began in an atmosphere filled with pride and excitement. Personnel of the 32nd Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) delivered an impressive band performance, creating a wave of patriotism across the exhibition venue. Visitors swayed to every tune, and the spirited performance infused young attendees with fresh energy.

Before long, young participants were drawn towards the “Skill Stage,” where they delivered one remarkable performance after another. Inspired by the enthusiasm of the youth, officers of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) also joined the stage and showcased their own talents.

While the Skill Stage sparkled with performances, learning activities continued throughout the day at the pavilion’s 16 live skill demonstration centres. From children to adults, visitors enthusiastically participated and gained first-hand exposure to a variety of skills.

As evening approached, the UPSDM pavilion came alive with music. Ustad Aleem Khan and Group of the Delhi Gharana captivated the audience with a memorable performance. Ustad Aleem Khan and his son Arim Khan enthralled visitors with melodious violin renditions, while Sameer Khan’s rhythmic tabla performance added to the charm of the evening, making it a truly memorable experience.