UP's Shadi Anudan Yojana Receives 82,000+ Applications, Over 14,700 Daughters Benefit |

Lucknow: The public welfare schemes of the Uttar Pradesh Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are bringing positive changes to the lives of the weaker and needy sections of society. In particular, the Shadi Anudan Yojana, being implemented for economically weaker families belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC), has emerged as a major source of financial relief for the marriage of daughters.

Within just a few months of the beginning of the financial year 2026-27, the Shadi Anudan Yojana has witnessed tremendous public response. Along with receiving a record number of applications, more than 14,000 eligible daughters have already benefited from the scheme. This clearly indicates that the government's welfare schemes are rapidly reaching the last person and that timely financial assistance is being provided to needy families.

So far, more than 82,000 applications have been received during the financial year 2026-27. Of these, benefits under the scheme have already been provided to 14,717 applicants found eligible. For this, Rs 29.43 crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Owing to the transparent payment system, beneficiaries are receiving timely assistance without any intermediary.

The Yogi Government has set a target of covering 1 lakh 5 thousand eligible applicants under the Shadi Anudan Yojana during the financial year 2026-27. The large number of applications received within the initial months indicates that people's trust in the scheme has continued to grow.

The government's endeavour is to provide timely assistance to eligible families and reduce the financial burden associated with the marriage of daughters. A daughter's marriage is often considered the biggest responsibility for a family. In such a situation, the Yogi Government's Shadi Anudan Yojana has emerged as a source of support for these families.

Under the scheme, every eligible family is provided financial assistance of Rs 20,000 for the marriage of a daughter. The entire amount is transferred directly into the beneficiary's bank account. The benefit of the scheme is available only to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh. In addition, at the time of marriage, the minimum age of the girl should be 18 years and the minimum age of the boy should be 21 years. In the application process, priority is given to Divyang, widowed, families affected by natural disasters, and landless families.

Director, Backward Class Welfare, Umesh Pratap Singh said, "The Shadi Anudan Yojana is proving to be a major relief for needy families belonging to the Other Backward Class. More than 82,000 applications have been received within just a few months, and eligible applicants have already been provided the benefits."

He added, "The scheme is providing significant support for the marriage of daughters from poor families, and the Yogi Government is working with full commitment for the upliftment and development of the backward classes."