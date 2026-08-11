UP's Outstanding Performance On GeM, Over ₹1 Lakh Crore In Purchases And 3 National Awards | X | PTI

Lucknow, August 11: Uttar Pradesh has achieved a major milestone on GeM, the Government e-Marketplace, the digital platform for government procurement. Since the launch of GeM in 2017, the state has made purchases worth more than ₹1 lakh crore through the platform. Uttar Pradesh accounts for more than 30% of the total purchases made by all states through GeM. In recognition of this performance, the state received three prestigious national awards on the occasion of GeM's 10th Foundation Day.

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At the GeM 10th Foundation Day ceremony held on August 10 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal honoured Uttar Pradesh with the GeM Overall Excellence Award, Highest GMV Since Inception Award and Best Outreach Initiatives for Capacity Building Award. On behalf of Uttar Pradesh, Principal Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, received the awards. The recognition across three different categories highlights Uttar Pradesh's continued strong performance on GeM at the national level.

The GeM Overall Excellence Award was presented to Uttar Pradesh for its overall performance on the platform. The Highest GMV Since Inception Award recognises purchases worth more than ₹1 lakh crore made by the state since the establishment of GeM. The Best Outreach Initiatives for Capacity Building Award was given for efforts to create awareness about GeM, provide training and connect more departments, officials and businesses with the platform.

Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the increasing procurement by Uttar Pradesh on GeM has benefited not only government departments but also businesses and entrepreneurs in the state. Micro and small enterprises, women entrepreneurs, enterprises belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and startups have received better opportunities to participate in government procurement. Access to the government market has become easier for small businesses, allowing them to directly present their products and services to government institutions.

He said that procurement through GeM has provided government departments with multiple options of vendors and products, making the procurement process more open and competitive. At the same time, the platform has created an equal platform for vendors to reach government institutions. Along with increasing the use of GeM in Uttar Pradesh, training and awareness programmes have also been conducted to help officials, departments and businesses understand the platform's processes.

Uttar Pradesh's performance has not been limited to procurement figures. Purchases worth more than ₹1 lakh crore, a share of over 30% and three national awards together highlight the state's effective adoption of GeM in its government procurement system. This has increased transparency in procurement and created more opportunities for small entrepreneurs, women business owners and startups to establish themselves in the government market.

The effective coordination between the Uttar Pradesh government and GeM has promoted transparency and competition in government procurement while also presenting a strong example of good governance. The three national awards received on GeM's 10th Foundation Day recognise this achievement of Uttar Pradesh.