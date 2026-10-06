UP's One District One Cuisine To Make IITF Debut At Bharat Mandapam, Showcase Local Flavours | File Pic

Lucknow, October 6: After emerging as a major attraction at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) held in Greater Noida, the Yogi government’s important initiative, ‘One District, One Cuisine’ (ODOC), is now set to make its mark on the national stage. For the first time, an ODOC stall will be set up at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from November 14 to 27, 2026.

Alongside ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP), ODOC will showcase Uttar Pradesh’s local products, traditional cuisines and rich culinary heritage to audiences from across India and the world.

Following the platform received by ODOC at the International Trade Show in Greater Noida, its first presentation at a prestigious national trade fair such as IITF marks an important step towards expanding the initiative. It will provide an opportunity to connect Uttar Pradesh’s local culinary traditions with trade, branding and markets.

Different districts of Uttar Pradesh have their own distinctive identities and traditional cuisines. The concept of ODOC is based on the idea of giving these local dishes global recognition, branding and access to markets. While ODOP has so far focused on connecting the distinctive products of different districts with national and international markets, ODOC is extending the same broader economic approach to local flavours and culinary traditions.

Through the ODOC stall at IITF, this culinary diversity of Uttar Pradesh will be showcased on an organised platform. Visitors, traders, investors and potential buyers arriving from different parts of the country will get an opportunity to learn about the state’s local cuisines and products associated with them.

The Yogi government is advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Local to Global’ by continuously focusing on providing local products with access to markets, branding and business opportunities. ODOP is among the state’s key initiatives in this direction. Through ODOC, the same approach is now being extended to Uttar Pradesh’s culinary heritage.

The joint presence of ODOP and ODOC at IITF will enable the state’s products and flavours to be showcased on a single platform. This is expected to open up new markets and business opportunities for local artisans, entrepreneurs, food businesses and people associated with related sectors.

The International Trade Show in Greater Noida provided an opportunity to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s products on a major business platform. Now, in the next phase, ODOC is being taken to Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

This transition is significant as ODOC is now moving beyond being a local initiative of the state and emerging as a branding model aimed at connecting Uttar Pradesh’s cuisines with the national market.

The India International Trade Fair is among the country’s major trade events. ODOC’s first participation at such a platform will provide an opportunity to take Uttar Pradesh’s local cuisines and associated products to a wider market.

Through the initiative, efforts will be made to connect the state’s traditional culinary heritage not merely with cultural identity, but also with branding, markets and economic opportunities. Small entrepreneurs and businesses associated with local flavours are also expected to benefit from this initiative.